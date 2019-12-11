Andalman & Flynn Promises to Listen with Compassion & Fight with Conviction

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Andalman & Flynn, PC has launched a comprehensive rebrand to better convey the work the firm does on behalf of individuals and families in the Maryland and Washington, DC areas and throughout the country when pursuing federal disability retirement benefits.

Andalman & Flynn new logo, tagline and website home page. Mary Ellen Flynn, Esq. and Principal with Andalman & Flynn

Since Andalman & Flynn opened its doors in 1998, the firm has been committed to forging enduring relationships with its clients and consistently providing a law service of the highest caliber. As the trusted authority in disability benefits law and family law, Andalman & Flynn has modified its brand identity to better reflect its impassioned, client-centric approach to challenging disability benefits matters and family law disputes. The primary changes include:

A contemporary new logo and the accompanying tagline, "Listen with compassion. Fight with conviction." These will appear on all new marketing materials, stationery and other client correspondence.

A user-friendly, mobile-responsive website at www.andalmanflynn.com with enhanced content that covers the broad range of services the firm provides and the complex issues it resolves

Comprehensive sections detailing the disability benefits solutions and family law services the firm offers so visitors can easily find the most personally relevant information



A number of useful Resources, informative Case Results, and educational articles on our Blog

"While unveiling a new face to the world, Andalman & Flynn's steadfast commitment to its clients remains unchanged," said Mary Ellen Flynn, Principal. "We are excited to see our brand identity and website better reflect the high caliber of service our firm provides and the way we provide it — with conviction and compassion."

About Andalman & Flynn. P.C.: Founded in 1998 in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, Andalman & Flynn has forged a distinguished reputation for legal excellence. The firm serves clients throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia, offering compassionate, quality service and winning representation across a broad range of legal areas. With a concentration on disability benefits law, family law, and collections law, the firm focuses on cases that impact the rights of everyone, and they are there for clients when responsive legal help is most critical. The firm has provided legal analysis on national and local television and radio, and their attorneys often testify before legislative bodies and are routinely invited to contribute to prominent legal publications. For more information about Andalman & Flynn, please visit the website at https://andalmanflynn.com/ or call 301.563.6685.

