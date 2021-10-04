AnDAPT Introduces Power Solutions for Xilinx Artix and Kintex FPGA/SoC Devices

AnDAPT's programmable power solutions speed up development of power supplies for a variety of industrial and computing applications, including machine vision, networking, industrial, motor control, Programmable Logic Control, Internet of Things (IoT), medical, and datacenter equipment. These ready-to-use programmable products provide easy and reliable solutions to power the entire Xilinx Kintex and Artix family FPGAs/SoCs while taking care of complexities such as rail consolidation, sequencing, and disparate power requirements.

"The benefits of these ready-to-use programmable products include faster time-to-market, reduced complexity, and greater reliability through fewer ICs. These solutions can be used as-is or further modified with our software design tools to create custom solutions," said Bill McLean, AnDAPT CEO. "The goal of these solutions is to enable faster product development, thus drastically reducing time to market, while ensuring high reliability and performance," Bill continued.

The Kintex and Artix devices can require greater than 11 power rails. In addition, there are variations in the number and power requirements of each rail depending on the system and application requirements. AnDAPT power solutions meet or exceed Xilinx power performance specifications while achieving a reduction in solution PCB area by merging and reducing the number of devices used. All AnDAPT power management solution PMICs use the same silicon which can be configured to support the customer's design requirements. Using one configurable device to support multiple designs simplifies customer inventory management.

Next on the AnDAPT roadmap are plans to release similar programmable power solutions for Xilinx Virtex, Versal, and Spartan families along with other FPGA/SoC vendors in the near future.

AnDAPT WebAmP R.D. (Reference Design) Software Tool

AnDAPT has created an intuitive software tool, WebAmp R.D., to provide ready-to-use PMIC solutions with optimum flexibility. These solutions are based on Xilinx FPGA family device part numbers and use cases which have been defined by Xilinx. Users can utilize these PMIC solutions as-is or modify rail sequencing, revise output voltages, alter maximum current per rail, or disable unused rails if desired. WebAmp R.D. provides all the necessary design documentation including design files, reference schematics, datasheets, BoM, and layout guides. If additional functionality is desired, such as system rails or glue logic, the generated design files can be used on AnDAPT's WebAmP software tool for further modifications.

AnDAPT Power Management Solutions

The AmP IC uses a compact 5mm x 5mm package and a high level of integration to provide a best-in-class system power solution. Each PMIC incorporates a single and a two phase DrMOS controller (up to 70A), multiple buck converters (10A/6A), high current LDOs (up to 2A), load switches (LDSW), four general purpose LDOs (200mA) and power management features including fault protection and sequencing.

These PMIC solutions are available on the "Reference Design PMIC" page on the AnDAPT website. The designs make it remarkably simple for the designer to pick and choose a solution and get it up and running within minutes for evaluation. Further, the WebAmP R.D. tool enables designers to scale a solution both up and down quickly depending on the design requirements. In addition, these reference designs can be used in the WebAmP tool for further customization including addition of other systems rails. This makes the AnDAPT AmP IC solution ideal for Xilinx FPGA applications and other system power requirements.

About AnDAPT

A privately held fabless Power semiconductor company, AnDAPT Holdings Ltd, designs, manufactures and markets On-Demand and programmable pre-defined power management solutions. Incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is funded by Intel, Cisco, Atlantic Bridge, Vanguard and has pioneered a new genre of adaptive analog technology. AnDAPT offers AmP™ Adaptive multi-rail power platforms, cloud-based software tools such as WebAmP™ and WebAmP R.D.TM, and AmP power components targeting applications in medical, industrial, enterprise, server/client, storage, communications, IoT, drones and telematics applications. Visit the company website ( AnDAPT.com ) or call for more information.

