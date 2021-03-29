AnDAPT introduces six power supply solutions for Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC FPGA Family

AnDAPT has worked closely with Xilinx on the designs which speed development of power supplies for a variety of industrial and computing applications, including industrial (motor control, Programmable Logic Control, Internet of Things (IoT)), medical, networking, and datacenter equipment.

"AnDAPT reference designs leverage the distinct advantages of its unique technology, including flexibility, scalability and integration to offer highly efficient systems that allow remarkable reduction in PCB area and changes in power configuration and sequencing, even after final assembly," said Bill McLean, AnDAPT CEO. "Most of these reference designs are supported by our AmP device which can have different personalities (PMIC) provided by SPI flash," Bill continued.

Consider the Xilinx ZU+ MPSoC power architecture. The MPSoC IC requires more than 25 power rails among the PS (Processing System) and PL (Programmable Logic) domains (see Figure above). AnDAPT reference designs meet or exceed the Xilinx power performance specifications while achieving a reduction in solution PCB area by merging and reducing the number of devices used.

AnDAPT plans to release similar power solutions for the Kintex, Artix, Virtex, Versal, and Spartan families in future.

AnDAPT WebAmP R.D (Reference Design) Software Tool

AnDAPT has created an intuitive software tool, WebAmp R.D., to provide ready-to-use reference designs with optimum flexibility to users. The designs are based on Xilinx part numbers and use cases that have been defined by Xilinx for the ZU+ MPSoC FPGA device family. Users can apply these reference designs as-is or modify rail sequencing, revise output voltages, alter maximum current per rail, and disable unused rail if desired. If customized, WebAmp R.D. provides all the necessary design documentation including design files, reference schematics, datasheets, BoM, and layout guide. If additional functionality is desired, such as system rails or glue logic, the generated design files can be used on WebAmP software tool for additional modifications.

AnDAPT Reference Designs and Eval Boards

The AmP IC uses a compact 5mm x 5mm package and a high level of integration in order to provide a best-in-class system solution to power Xilinx FPGAs. All products incorporate a single/two phase DrMOS controller (up to 70A), multiple buck converters (10A / 6A), high current LDOs (up to 2A) or load switches (LDSW), 4 general purpose LDOs (200mA) and power management features including fault protection and sequencing.

Reference designs can be used as-is by customers without any software programming or coding and offer best-in-class flexibility and time-to-market. AnDAPT reference designs map the entire ZU+ MPSoC family using one to three PMICs available on "Reference Design PMIC" page on AnDAPT website. The designs make it remarkably simple for the designer to pick and choose a solution and get it up and running within minutes for evaluation. Further, the WebAmP R.D. tool allows designers to scale a solution both up and down quickly depending on the FPGA design requirements. This makes the AnDAPT AmP IC solution ideal for Xilinx FPGA applications.

Evaluation boards for ZU+ MPSoC Cost Optimized with MGT devices use case are available now and Performance optimized use case evaluation board will be available in May 2021.

About AnDAPT

A privately held fabless Power semiconductor company, AnDAPT Holdings Ltd, designs, manufactures and markets On-Demand and Reference Design Power Management solutions. Incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the Company is funded by Intel, Cisco, Atlantic Bridge Vanguard and has pioneered a new genre of adaptive analog technology. AnDAPT offers AmP™ Adaptive Multi-Rail Power Platforms, WebAmP™ and WebAmP R.D.TM cloud-based software tools and AmP Power Components targeting applications in Medical, Industrial, Enterprise, Server/Client, Storage, Communications, IoT, Drones and Telematics applications. Visit the company website (AnDAPT.com) or call for more information.

Contact:

Zaryab Hamavand,

AnDAPT, VP Marketing

+1 (408) 406-5669

[email protected]

SOURCE AnDAPT

