Andavi Solutions Acquires GreatVines To Strengthen Its Position Within The Beverage Alcohol Technology Market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andavi Solutions, a beverage alcohol software and data analytics technology company, has acquired GreatVines, the leading sales execution and trade promotion management software provider for global suppliers, distributors, retailers and promotional agencies within the beverage alcohol and related industries. GreatVines offers enterprise-level sales execution analytics that help transform transactional data into actionable intelligence for more efficient, effective beverage sales and trade marketing. The acquisition of GreatVines furthers Andavi's mission to become the leading provider of software and data insights across the beverage alcohol supply chain, and Andavi will seek to build upon GreatVines' success through continued product innovation and a creative acquisition strategy.

"The addition of GreatVines to Andavi provides a solid footprint in the broader beverage alcohol industry. We are extremely excited about the GreatVines software and data offerings and growth potential," said Lisa Whinnie, President of Andavi Solutions. According to Ms. Whinnie, the addition of GreatVines and its impressive roster of domestic and global clients represents a tremendous opportunity to address industry challenges with actionable insights, advanced decision-making tools, and real-time mobile friendly solutions.

"We were looking for a partner who would understand our beverage alcohol roots and commit to product innovation with continued investment in our solutions. Andavi is the perfect fit," noted John Collins, CEO of GreatVines. "We look forward to partnering with Andavi to enhance and expand the solutions we provide our customers."

Andavi Solutions is backed by Endeavour Capital, a private investment firm founded in 1991 and focused on partnering with lower middle market companies to help them achieve ambitious growth objectives. Endeavour is an experienced investor across the food and beverage, supply chain services, and technology sectors. Madison Park Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Andavi Solutions.

About GreatVines

GreatVines is an enterprise sales execution platform for beverage suppliers, distributors, retailers and promotional agencies. GreatVines' suite of software solutions helps manage 3-tier account relationships, plan appropriate sales activities, create smarter goals for growth, and monitor trade spend and marketing programs. GreatVines offers the flexibility to adapt sales strategies for rapidly changing market conditions and supplies analytics to precisely measure the results needed to quickly collaborate with channel partners and market constituents. Learn more at www.greatvines.com

About Andavi Solutions

Andavi Solutions provides software and data analytics solutions for the beverage alcohol and related industries. Formed by an experienced software executive team with the backing of Endeavour Capital, Andavi aims to expand through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Learn more at www.andavisolutions.com

About Madison Park Group

Madison Park Group is a global M&A, capital raising and strategic advisor to the software and technology industry. The firm blends 25+ years of investment banking and operating experience in enterprise software & SaaS, data and tech-enabled services to provide informed advice to a range of PE/VC-backed and founder-owned technology companies. The firm has been instrumental in advising private equity-backed portfolio companies who are seeking to change their strategic positioning and addressable market through a structured and disciplined external growth strategy. Learn more at www.madisonparkgrp.com

