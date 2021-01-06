Andax's Transformer Containment Bag™ is named 2020 New Product of the Year in the Lifting Safety category by Occupational Health & Safety magazine.

The TCB completely contains electric utility transformers, while allowing complete access to the transformer manufacturer's lifting lugs, thus allowing crews to use the lugs to safely lift, move and store leaking and non-leaking transformers. When crews utilize the lugs, the load is balanced and in compliance with OSHA regulations. Since the transformer is completely encapsulated, crews can prevent spills while the transformer is being lifted, moved, or stored, making it compliant with DOT regulations.

The TCB features a clear flexible duffle. When down, crew members can perform maintenance such as removing oil, testing procedures and documentation while the transformer is still contained. When the duffle is up, the transformer is 100% encapsulated and a weatherproof storage solution.

Learn more about the TCB™ and find a distributor near you at https://www.transformercontainmentbag.com/

About Andax Industries LLC

Founded in 1977, Andax Industries designs, engineers and manufactures customer-driven and industry-leading innovations for leak and spill control and secondary containment. Andax products are made in the USA.

Andax Industries LLC

613 W. Palmer St.

Saint Marys, KS 66536

www.Andax.com

800-999-1358

[email protected]

SOURCE Andax Industries

