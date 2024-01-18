Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo Unveils New Multi-Bedroom Villas and Transformative Enhancements

PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo , a world-class eco-luxury retreat located within the 1,400-acre private resort community of Peninsula Papagayo, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its 25 new 1-2-3-bedroom residential villas. Coupled with a reimagined signature restaurant, Ostra , and a newly-opened beach club, Casa de Playa, the resort has elevated and transformed the guest experience from beginning to end.

Andaz Costa Rica Penthouse Rooftop

"I am thrilled to announce the unveiling of the villas, and refined culinary and beach experiences, marking a significant milestone in elevating the entire resort as a premier destination within a destination," said General Manager Patrick Schori, formerly of Park Hyatt Tokyo. "With these additions complementing the outstanding amenities of Peninsula Papagayo, the resort will offer an unparalleled and unforgettable luxury experience, setting new standards in hospitality."

An exclusive new hillside neighborhood with stunning views of Culebra Bay has been added to the resort. Designed by the esteemed Costa Rican architect, Ronald Zürcher, renowned for his signature organic style that seamlessly blends architecture with the surrounding landscape, the residential villas showcase the rich local art and expansive views. Guests staying at the one and two-bedroom villas will enjoy indoor/outdoor living and a large private plunge pool on their terrace. Two and three-bedroom penthouses feature unique covered rooftop terraces, complete with open-air living room, plunge pool, and daybed that provide panoramic views of the magical Papagayo night skies.

Villa guests will appreciate privileged access to elevated culinary offerings, including an array of chef-curated market-fresh baskets and a complimentary afternoon aperitivo delivered to the villa. Coffee connoisseurs will relish in the in-villa coffee program, meticulously developed by the resort's award-winning Head Barista. In addition, guests will have exclusive access to breakfast at Ostra and priority dinner reservations at the recently reimagined restaurant led by the renowned Michelin-chef trained Chef Bruno Alves. Those keen on immersing themselves in the local community can visit a nearby village and participate in a community gardening project to handpick produce for a personalized chef-prepared dinner inside their villa.

Wellness is an essential part of the resort programming. Villa guests can take advantage of exclusive expert-led in villa experiences, such as In-Pool Sound Healing. A dedicated Residence Concierge will make exploring the wonders of Peninsula Papagayo's natural playground seamless, offering priority scheduling for villa guests to enjoy bespoke experiences and the extensive amenities of the Peninsula Papagayo community.

The recently opened beach club, Casa de Playa, will provide guests with an elevated pool and beach experience on the expansive sands of Playa Nacascolo. Casa de Playa will be completed in February 2024 with the opening of the adjacent Meso restaurant.

Andaz Costa Rica represents a distinctive and immersive getaway, where guests can truly embrace the essence of Costa Rica's captivating culture and its awe-inspiring natural beauty. Rates start at USD$800 per night. Two Bedroom Villa rates start at US$2,800 per night, based on seasonality. For reservations and further information, visit www.andazpapagayo.com or call +506- 2690-1234.

About Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo

With breathtaking views of the sapphire blue waters of Culebra Bay, Andaz Costa Rica Resort reflects Costa Rica's Pura Vida philosophy, creating locally inspired, immersive experiences. The property is home to 152 guest rooms, including 21 luxury suites and 25 newly built Andaz Residences. Andaz guests enjoy access to 3 secluded beaches, 4 sparkling pools, 4 unique restaurants, extensive wellness programming at ONDA Spa. Explore a 1,400-acre natural playground through curated experiences, from adventurous mountain biking to relaxing mangrove excursions. Within Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz guests have privileged access to exclusive amenities like the Ocean Course, designed by Arnold Palmer, curated, expert-led activities by the Explorers, complimentary transportation within Peninsula Papagayo and much more. For more information please visit http://www.andazpapagayo.com

