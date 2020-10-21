Andaz Singapore, Zoom, And More Partner With ONE For 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship has just announced the latest round of brand partners to work with the company on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. Andaz Singapore and Zoom have joined the lineup.

Andaz Singapore is one of Singapore's premier accommodations.

"Along with the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong, we are strong advocates for the Asian culture of resilience, determination, and imagination," said Amy Lu, Director of Operations at Andaz Singapore.

"In a world where there seems to be injustice all around, a stage like 'The Apprentice' helps to level the playing field and shines a light to brilliant business minds the world over – regardless of their background.

"We are proud to be a partner in this exciting new project and we look forward to welcoming the batch of aspiring entrepreneurs that will fight it out for the ultimate title."

ONE also announced that Zoom's Founder and CEO, Eric Yuan, will make an appearance on the show. Zoom conferencing technology is set to feature prominently on the show.

Yuan will join previously announced guests like Grab CEO Anthony Tan, Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose, Catcha Group and iFlix CEO Patrick Grove, and Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal.

Expect more guest CEOs to be announced in the near future.

Other partner brands to join The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition include Jakarta International Expo and League Sportswear, QuadX, and Twilio.

ONE will work with all their partner brands on a variety of marketing and branded content during the show, which is expected to air in early 2021.

Hari Vijayarajan, Group CCO of ONE Championship, added that the new partnerships will only better serve martial arts fans around the world.

"I am pleased to announce ONE Championship's third-quarter 2020 strategic partnerships and the addition of Zoom and their CEO Eric Yuan as a guest on the show," Vijayarajan said.

"I would like to thank all the brands for their trust in the world's largest martial arts organization and 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.'

"ONE Championship continues to strive to deliver the most authentic and exciting martial arts experiences and content stacks to our fans around the world."

In the meantime, catch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX on 30 October at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The blockbuster event will feature four World Title bouts between the promotion's most exciting stars.

