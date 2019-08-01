Andeavor Logistics LP Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Reported second-quarter net earnings of $160 million and EBITDA of $327 million ; each were reduced by a $14 million non-cash, out of period revenue recognition adjustment

and EBITDA of ; each were reduced by a non-cash, out of period revenue recognition adjustment Reported net cash from operating activities of $264 million and DCF attributable to common unitholders of $249 million

and DCF attributable to common unitholders of MPLX closed its acquisition of Andeavor Logistics on July 30

Andeavor Logistics LP today reported second-quarter 2019 net earnings of $160 million, compared with $132 million for the second quarter of 2018. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $327 million, compared with $285 million in second-quarter 2018. Results in the second-quarter 2019 were reduced by a non-cash, out of period adjustment to reduce revenue recognized by $14 million for a crude oil gathering contract.

"This quarter included many milestones for Andeavor Logistics," said Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive officer. "Business performance was strong, with crude oil volumes across our system in the Permian continuing to exceed expectations. The Conan Crude Oil Gathering System has now reached 200,000 barrels per day and progresses our strategy of building an integrated crude oil logistics system in the Permian."

Heminger continued, "With MPLX's acquisition of ANDX, we now have a single midstream entity, which has the ability to high-grade commercial activities across our integrated crude oil and natural gas logistics systems." In connection with the merger, Andeavor Logistics' common units are no longer publicly traded. Andeavor Logistics plans to file a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC prior to the filing deadline.

Second-Quarter Results



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2019

2018 (a)

2019

2018 (a) Net Earnings $ 160



$ 132



$ 317



$ 263

Segment Operating Income













Terminalling and Transportation $ 146



$ 107



$ 298



$ 211

Gathering and Processing 59



69



122



146

Wholesale 12



11



17



15

















EBITDA (b) $ 327



$ 285



$ 646



$ 560

Segment EBITDA (b)













Terminalling and Transportation $ 195



$ 151



$ 386



$ 294

Gathering and Processing 128



128



257



261

Wholesale 14



13



22



20

















Net Cash From Operating Activities $ 264



$ 281



$ 483



$ 547

Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common

Unitholders (b) $ 249



$ 214



$ 504



$ 413



(a) Adjusted to include the historical results of the Predecessors. See "Items Impacting Comparability." (b) For more information on EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common Unitholders and Distribution Coverage Ratio, see "Non-GAAP Measures."

About Andeavor Logistics LP

Andeavor Logistics LP is a fee-based, full-service, diversified midstream logistics company, with integrated assets across the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. Andeavor Logistics operates through three business segments: Terminalling and Transportation, Gathering and Processing and Wholesale. The Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of marine terminals, refined product truck terminals, rail terminals, dedicated storage facilities and transportation pipelines. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of crude oil gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas gathering pipelines, processing facilities and fractionation facilities. The Wholesale segment consists of a fee-based fuel wholesale business. Andeavor Logistics is a Delaware limited partnership owned entirely by MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Andeavor Logistics LP. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the acquisition of Andeavor Logistics by MPLX LP (MPLX) and include expectations, estimates and projections concerning the business and operations, financial priorities and strategic plans of the combined entity. These statements are accompanied by cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "position," "potential," "predict," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "would," "will" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Andeavor Logistics has included in its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 and in its Forms 10-Q, cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Copies of Andeavor Logistics' Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q are available on the SEC website, Andeavor Logistics' website at http://ir.andeavorlogistics.com or by contacting Andeavor Logistics' Investor Relations office.

Non-GAAP Measures

As a supplement to our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), our management uses certain "non-GAAP" measures to analyze our results of operations, assess internal performance against budgeted and forecasted amounts and evaluate future impacts to our financial performance as a result of capital investments, acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic projects. These measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Financial non-GAAP measures:

EBITDA - U.S. GAAP-based net earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense;



Distributable Cash Flow - U.S. GAAP-based net cash flow from EBITDA adjusted for amounts spent on maintenance capital net of reimbursements and other adjustments;



Pro forma LTM EBITDA - Last twelve months ("LTM") of our EBITDA adjusted for pro forma contributions from acquisitions; and



Segment EBITDA - A segment's U.S. GAAP-based operating income before depreciation and amortization expense plus equity in earnings (loss) of equity method investments and other income (expense), net.

Liquidity non-GAAP measures:

Distributable Cash Flow - U.S. GAAP-based net cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital, amounts spent on maintenance capital net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash;



Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common Unitholders - Distributable Cash Flow minus distributions associated with the preferred units; and



Leverage Ratio - Total debt divided by Pro forma LTM EBITDA.

We present these measures because we believe they may help investors, analysts, lenders and ratings agencies analyze our results of operations and liquidity in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results, including but not limited to:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

Management also uses these measures to assess internal performance, and we believe they may provide meaningful supplemental information to the users of our financial statements. Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings, operating income and net cash from operating activities. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP" and "Segment Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP" for reconciliations between non-GAAP measures and their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Items Impacting Comparability

Other than certain assets acquired from the 2018 Drop Down, our Predecessors did not record revenues with Andeavor and our Predecessors recorded general and administrative expenses and financed operations differently than the Partnership. On August 6, 2018, we completed the 2018 Drop Down for total consideration of $1.55 billion. As an entity under common control with Andeavor, who merged with and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPC effective October 1, 2018, we accounted for the transfers of businesses as if the transfer occurred at the beginning of the period, and prior periods are retrospectively adjusted to furnish comparative information. Accordingly, the accompanying results of operations have been retrospectively adjusted to include the historical results of the assets acquired prior to the effective date of the acquisition.

Andeavor Logistics LP

Results of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per unit amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 (a)

2019

2018 (a) Revenues













Terminalling and Transportation $ 297



$ 250



$ 590



$ 482

Gathering and Processing 284



301



605



600

Wholesale 23



25



45



42

Intersegment revenues (3)



(7)



(9)



(9)

Total Revenues 601



569



1,231



1,115

Costs and Expenses













NGL expense (excluding items shown separately below) 33



45



92



93

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 237



221



476



422

Depreciation and amortization expenses 104



93



205



182

General and administrative expenses 18



29



38



60

Loss on asset disposals and impairments 2



1



2



1

Operating Income 207



180



418



357

Interest and financing costs, net (63)



(60)



(124)



(115)

Equity in earnings of equity method investments 9



10



16



18

Other income, net 7



2



7



3

Net Earnings $ 160



$ 132



$ 317



$ 263

















Loss attributable to Predecessors $ —



$ 16



$ —



$ 24

Net Earnings Attributable to Partners 160



148



317



287

Preferred unitholders' interest in net earnings (10)



(10)



(20)



(24)

Limited Partners' Interest in Net Earnings $ 150



$ 138



$ 297



$ 263

















Net Earnings per Limited Partner Unit:













Common - basic $ 0.65



$ 0.63



$ 1.29



$ 1.23

Common - diluted $ 0.65



$ 0.63



$ 1.29



$ 1.23

















Weighted Average Limited Partner Units Outstanding:













Common units - basic 245.6



217.2



245.6



217.2

Common units - diluted 245.7



217.3



245.7



217.3



Andeavor Logistics LP

Components of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 (a)

2019

2018 (a) Cash Flows From (Used In)













Net earnings $ 160



$ 132



$ 317



$ 263

Depreciation and amortization expenses 104



93



205



182

Changes in assets and liabilities (16)



51



(59)



89

Other operating activities 16



5



20



13

Operating Activities 264



281



483



547

Investing Activities (146)



(424)



(265)



(748)

Financing Activities (122)



160



(203)



170

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (4)



$ 17



$ 15



$ (31)



Andeavor Logistics LP

Selected Operating Segment Data (Unaudited) (In millions)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 (a)

2019

2018 (a) Earnings Before Income Taxes













Terminalling and Transportation $ 146



$ 107



$ 298



$ 211

Gathering and Processing 59



69



122



146

Wholesale 12



11



17



15

Total Segment Operating Income 217



187



437



372

Unallocated general and administrative expenses (10)



(7)



(19)



(15)

Operating Income 207



180



418



357

Interest and financing costs, net (63)



(60)



(124)



(115)

Equity in earnings of equity method investments 9



10



16



18

Other income, net 7



2



7



3

Earnings Before Income Taxes $ 160



$ 132



$ 317



$ 263

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses













Terminalling and Transportation $ 38



$ 37



$ 74



$ 70

Gathering and Processing 64



54



126



107

Wholesale 2



2



5



5

Total Depreciation and Amortization Expenses $ 104



$ 93



$ 205



$ 182

Segment EBITDA (c)













Terminalling and Transportation $ 195



$ 151



$ 386



$ 294

Gathering and Processing 128



128



257



261

Wholesale 14



13



22



20

Total Segment EBITDA $ 337



$ 292



$ 665



$ 575



(c) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below for further information regarding this non-GAAP measure.

Andeavor Logistics LP

Selected Operating Segment Data (Unaudited) (In millions)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 (a)

2019

2018 (a) Terminalling and Transportation Segment













Revenues













Terminalling $ 248



$ 209



$ 493



$ 408

Pipeline transportation 47



40



93



71

Other revenues 2



1



4



3

Total Revenues 297



250



590



482

Costs and Expenses













Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization) 107



95



208



180

Depreciation and amortization expenses 38



37



74



70

General and administrative expenses 5



10



9



20

Loss on asset disposals and impairments 1



1



1



1

Terminalling and Transportation Segment Operating Income $ 146



$ 107



$ 298



$ 211





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 (a)

2019

2018 (a) Gathering and Processing Segment













Revenues













NGL sales (e) $ 94



$ 95



$ 216



$ 199

Gas gathering and processing 75



82



145



167

Crude oil and water gathering 79



80



176



155

Pass-thru and other 36



44



68



79

Total Revenues 284



301



605



600

Costs and Expenses













NGL expense (excluding items shown separately below) 33



45



92



93

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 124



122



255



230

Depreciation and amortization expenses 64



54



126



107

General and administrative expenses 3



11



9



24

Loss on asset disposals and impairments 1



—



1



—

Gathering and Processing Segment Operating Income $ 59



$ 69



$ 122



$ 146





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Wholesale Segment













Revenues













Fuel sales $ 17



$ 15



$ 29



$ 24

Other wholesale 6



10



16



18

Total Revenues 23



25



45



42

Costs and Expenses













Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 9



11



22



21

Depreciation and amortization expenses 2



2



5



5

General and administrative expenses —



1



1



1

Wholesale Operating Income $ 12



$ 11



$ 17



15



Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Andeavor Logistics LP

Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (Unaudited) (In millions)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 (a)

2019

2018 (a) Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA













Net earnings $ 160



$ 132



$ 317



$ 263

Depreciation and amortization expenses 104



93



205



182

Interest and financing costs, net of capitalized interest 63



60



124



115

EBITDA 327



285



646



560

Predecessor impact —



9



—



11

Maintenance capital expenditures (d) (44)



(22)



(73)



(44)

Reimbursement for maintenance capital expenditures (d) 21



6



36



12

Changes in deferred revenue (e) 14



(2)



15



(5)

Loss on asset disposals and impairments 2



1



2



1

Interest and financing costs, net (63)



(60)



(124)



(115)

Amortized debt costs 3



2



5



5

Adjustments for equity method investments 3



5



10



8

Other (f) (4)



—



7



—

Distributable Cash Flow 259



224



524



433

Less: Preferred unit distributions (g) (10)



(10)



(20)



(20)

Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common Unitholders $ 249



$ 214



$ 504



$ 413



(d) We adjust our reconciliation of distributable cash flows for maintenance capital expenditures, tank restoration costs and expenditures required to ensure the safety, reliability, integrity and regulatory compliance of our assets with an offset for any reimbursements received for such expenditures. (e) Included in changes in deferred revenue are adjustments to remove the impact of the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard on January 1, 2018 as well as the impact from the timing of recognition with certain of our contracts that contain minimum volume commitment with clawback provisions. (f) Other includes transaction costs related to recent acquisitions, non-cash legal reserves and unit-based compensation expense. (g) Represents the cash distributions earned by the Preferred Units for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 assuming a distribution is declared by the Board, however, we did not declare a distribution for the first half of 2019 due to the MPLX Merger. Cash distributions to be paid to holders of the Preferred Units are not available to common unitholders.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 (a)

2019

2018 (a) Reconciliation of Net Cash from Operating Activities to

Distributable Cash Flow













Net cash from operating activities $ 264



$ 281



$ 483



$ 547

Changes in assets and liabilities 16



(51)



59



(89)

Predecessors impact —



9



—



11

Maintenance capital expenditures (d) (44)



(22)



(73)



(44)

Reimbursement for maintenance capital expenditures (d) 21



6



36



12

Changes in deferred revenue (e) 14



(2)



15



(5)

Adjustments for equity method investments (7)



4



—



3

Other (h) (5)



(1)



4



(2)

Distributable Cash Flow 259



224



524



433

Less: Preferred unit distributions (g) (10)



(10)



(20)



(20)

Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common

Unitholders $ 249



$ 214



$ 504



$ 413



(h) Other includes transaction costs related to recent acquisitions and non-cash legal reserves.

Andeavor Logistics LP

Segment Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (Unaudited) (In millions)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 (a)

2019

2018 (a) Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Segment

EBITDA













Terminalling and Transportation segment operating income $ 146



$ 107



$ 298



$ 211

Depreciation and amortization expenses 38



37



74



70

Equity in earnings of equity method investments 4



5



7



10

Other income, net 7



2



7



3

Terminalling and Transportation Segment EBITDA $ 195



$ 151



$ 386



$ 294

















Gathering and Processing segment operating income $ 59



$ 69



$ 122



$ 146

Depreciation and amortization expenses 64



54



126



107

Equity in earnings of equity method investments 5



5



9



8

Gathering and Processing Segment EBITDA $ 128



$ 128



$ 257



$ 261

















Wholesale segment operating income $ 12



$ 11



$ 17



$ 15

Depreciation and amortization expenses 2



2



5



5

Wholesale Segment EBITDA $ 14



$ 13



$ 22



$ 20

