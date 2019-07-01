Andeavor Logistics to Release 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), plans to release its 2019 second-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

About Andeavor Logistics LP

Andeavor Logistics LP is a fee-based, full-service, diversified midstream logistics company, with integrated assets across the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. Andeavor Logistics operates through three business segments: Terminalling and Transportation, Gathering and Processing and Wholesale. The Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of marine terminals, refined product truck terminals, rail terminals, dedicated storage facilities and transportation pipelines. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of crude oil gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas gathering pipelines, processing facilities and fractionation facilities. The Wholesale segment consists of a fee-based fuel wholesale business. Andeavor Logistics is a Delaware limited partnership headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:

Hamish Banks (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312

SOURCE Andeavor Logistics LP