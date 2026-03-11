Andel Launches New Direct-to-Employer Medication Platform to Make GLP-1s Affordable for Millions

Andel's employer-focused cooperative model offers access to obesity management medications at low cash prices

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Andel announced the launch of its app and medication platform, giving companies a new way to make GLP-1s an accessible employee benefit. The company is excited to announce that Eli Lilly and Company's newly-approved Zepbound® KwikPen® will be the inaugural medication available on the Andel platform.

Andel offers a unique cooperative model that leverages the combined power of its network to access medications directly from pharmaceutical manufacturers at lower costs. Employers then choose a contribution amount to lower out-of-pocket costs for their employees. Andel's solution does not require the use of a PBM, TPA, or insurance, helping create new pathways for employers to offer lower-cost brand name medications as competitive workplace benefits.

"More and more employees are clamoring for access to these medications, but companies need a fiscally responsible way to offer them," said Jay Bregman, founder and CEO of Andel. "Andel's platform aligns employers, workers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers as Americans continue to seek out affordable brand name medications. This is just the beginning."

Obesity management medication usage across North America has grown sharply over the last two years, with 66% of large companies reporting that their prescription drug spend has significantly increased as a result. Many employers have stopped covering these medications, even as demand among employees rises.

Andel solves this problem with a seamless solution that involves no pre-paying, no dealing with rebates, or no worrying about runaway budgets. The entire experience—from prescription verification to next‑day delivery—is coordinated through Andel's native apps.

"Employers continue to tell us they want to better support their employees' health but face real challenges in providing coverage for obesity management medicines," said Kevin Hern, Senior Vice President, Lilly Employer, Lilly USA. "We're excited to collaborate with organizations that share our commitment to removing friction and providing flexible, transparent solutions for employers to expand access to obesity management medicines for people who need them."

Broadening access to life-changing medications is essential to Andel's mission. The company's intuitive digital platform makes predicting and tracking costs simple while delivering a best-in-class member experience. That means no waiting for insurance approvals, no shopping around, just FDA-approved medications at low industry prices sent via overnight delivery.

About Andel

Andel is a new healthcare technology platform that enables plan sponsors to provide affordable access to FDA-approved medications such as GLP-1s that may fall outside of traditional coverage. The company is backed by $4.5 million in initial venture funding from top investors.

The Andel Discount Drug Program is not insurance. The Andel Discount Drug Program offers reduced prices from participating providers, and discounts vary by provider and service. Participants are responsible for paying discounted charges, as the Andel Discount Drug Program does not make payments to providers on participants' behalf. Discounts are available only from pharmacies who have contracted to be in network. For more information and a list of participating pharmacies, please contact us at andel.org.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.

