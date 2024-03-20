Andela Appoints Kishore Rachapudi as Chief Revenue Officer

Andela scales to meet rising demand among companies to source technical talent in other countries for short or long-term projects

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela ®, the world's largest private marketplace for on-demand digital talent, has appointed Kishore Rachapudi as chief revenue officer to help spearhead growth initiatives as Andela fulfills its mission to match brilliant digital talent located anywhere with opportunities everywhere.

With over three decades of experience in sales, delivery, and business leadership within the technology consulting and outsourcing sectors, Rachapudi brings valuable expertise and insight to Andela. Pioneering growth of the borderless workforce, Andela helps companies fill digital skill gaps and helps global talent find career opportunities without having to leave their home countries.

"Enterprises know that hiring the best talent from around the world is more important than ever and Andela is at the forefront of enabling frictionless access to this talent," said Jeremy Johnson, Andela CEO and co-founder. "I am thrilled to add Kishore to our impressive leadership team. Kishore's proven track record of driving growth and fostering innovation will help Andela scale to meet the growing demand for borderless talent."

Prior to joining Andela, Kishore served as the Chief Commercial Officer for Thoughtworks North America, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth strategy and execution. Kishore has held key leadership positions, including Global Head of HiTech and Consumer Electronics business at Wipro Technologies, President & COO of Take Solutions, and Senior VP and Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences business at Satyam Computer Services Limited (now Tech Mahindra). Kishore holds a bachelor's degree in electrical & electronics engineering from BITS, Pilani, and a certificate in leading strategic growth and change from Columbia Business School.

"Andela has built something special. With its private marketplace and technology platform, all the pieces are in place to lead the growth of the borderless workforce and I'm thrilled to be part of it," Rachapudi said. "As the AI era evolves, the search for skilled AI talent will be especially important to our growth and that of the whole economy."

Andela's adaptive hiring model helps companies quickly respond to evolving needs, like the rise of GenAI, making it possible to fill gaps and acquire new skill sets to ensure projects are delivered faster. Paired with its hiring model is the depth and breadth of experience and wide-spread geographical coverage of Andela's marketplace. Andela's marketplace spans more than 175 countries, with a 60% concentration in digital talent in emerging markets, such as Africa and Latin America, creating high-overlap with preferred time zones.

The addition of Rachapudi to the Andela team follows other new executive hires, including Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Wenzel and Chief Business Officer Tony Capasso. Wenzel joined Andela from Amazon and Capasso joined from Auctane.

Andela is scaling as megatrends drive the industry toward more borderless work. KornFerry estimates four million tech jobs will go unfilled globally by 2030. Borderless provides another avenue for companies to find needed technical talent.

Andela is a global private digital talent marketplace that employs an adaptive hiring model to help companies rewrite their workforce strategies to include borderless, remote-fluent teams. This approach provides greater flexibility to quickly deploy skilled digital talent based on need.

Andela's adaptive talent marketplace can be accessed through Andela Talent Cloud, a unified platform that uses AI-matching algorithms to pair ideal digital talent to client specific roles and skills. Clients can select for individual roles or engage fully managed teams up to 70% faster at 30-50% less cost than traditional approaches. Andela provides full-service, premium support teams that manage all the groundwork associated with borderless hiring, from compliance and payroll, to talent management.

Andela's diverse talent ecosystem includes more than 4 million technologists and spans 175 countries, with 60% residing in regions like Africa and Latin America, offering improved time-zone overlap. The digital talent in the marketplace are highly skilled in advanced and in-demand technologies such as Application Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, Cloud, Data & Advanced Analytics, and Product & Design, which are key to driving digital transformation initiatives forward for global organizations. The Andela Learning Community provides technical training and upskilling programs to ensure continuous skill development.

The world's best brands trust Andela, including GitHub, Mastercard Foundry, and Mindshare. Discover more about Andela here.

