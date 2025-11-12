Andela Expands C-Suite to Power Growth as AI-Native Talent and Services Leader

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela Inc., one of the world's largest marketplaces for technical talent, today announced four new executive hires to accelerate its strategic vision to become the world's best place for companies to build AI-native solutions and teams. New leaders from Google, MIT, and high-growth tech firms join Andela to redefine developer assessment, training, and deployment for the AI era.

Focusing on Developer Excellence and AI-Native Talent

Andela is laser focused on delivering the highest quality, AI-native talent—including in-demand roles like forward-deployed engineers—and building AI solutions for enterprises. Andela's system for benchmarking (assessing), upskilling, and delivering world-class technical teams is centered on continuous learning and evaluation.

This system involves:

Precise Assessment: Understanding what software engineers are capable of delivering in real-world performance settings

Leading GenAI Learning: Helping developers close skills gaps through learning programs that evolve at the breakneck pace of AI

Mentorship and Community: Developing hundreds of thousands of software engineers in over 100 countries via mentorship and career pathways

"The technical hiring landscape is crowded and confusing," said Andela CEO Carrol Chang. "And yet, the industry lacks the critical data needed to take the gamble out of hiring: precise, continuous assessments that reflect on-the-job performance. Andela is building the world's best assessment and continuous learning technology for developers. If the hiring landscape is an ocean packed with similar boats, our vision is not to become a bigger boat, but to become the ocean. We are creating the wave of AI-native, enterprise-fluent talent that every company needs."

New Executives Driving the Vision

The new executives join Andela with a mandate to deliver this AI-native talent platform:

Barun Singh as Chief Product and Technology Officer , a new position at Andela. Singh is a two-time technical founder with deep software engineering experience and holds two graduate degrees in Artificial Intelligence from MIT.

, a new position at Andela. Singh is a two-time technical founder with deep software engineering experience and holds two graduate degrees in Artificial Intelligence from MIT. Kennith Jackson as Senior Vice President of Solutions , a new role. Jackson is formerly of Google Cloud, where he created an AI solutions team focused on transforming the customer experience in large enterprises.

, a new role. Jackson is formerly of Google Cloud, where he created an AI solutions team focused on transforming the customer experience in large enterprises. Geoff MacNeil as Chief Revenue Officer . MacNeil brings 15 years of global sales leadership experience in IT and SaaS, including scaling revenue for major technology and talent marketplaces.

. MacNeil brings 15 years of global sales leadership experience in IT and SaaS, including scaling revenue for major technology and talent marketplaces. Erin Lothson as General Counsel. A seasoned legal executive recognized among the Top Women Leaders in Law 2025, Lothson has built and scaled legal functions at high-growth tech companies including Uber Freight and Dandy.

Accelerating AI Fluency

Andela is actively building an ecosystem to accelerate AI skills. The company recently:

Launched plans to train 20,000-30,000 African technologists on AI skills in partnership with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)

Partnered with GitHub Copilot to train 3,000 technologists

Debuted the Andela AI Academy to turbocharge learning programs on Generative AI

"As AI continues to accelerate, our goal is to help technologists develop the AI-fluency skills of the future while connecting employers with the talent they need to remain competitive," said Singh. "The key to successful hiring is assessment: truly understanding both the job to be done and the person's ability to do it. We believe the best assessment isn't point-in-time–it's continuous, multi-modal, and built into a loop with always-on learning. We are building tools that not only help talent excel in their careers, but also allow them to experience the joy of continuous growth without the anxiety that they might be left behind during a period of exponential technological change."

Andela, founded in 2014 on the premise that brilliance is evenly distributed in the world, but opportunity is not, has been connecting technologists with remote job opportunities for over a decade. The company sees the rise of AI as a mandate to help the profession capture massive opportunity in human potential.

"AI will always need humans to unlock its full potential. At Andela, we obsess over how to turn software engineers into world class forward deployed AI engineers. We aim to be the premier platform for developers around the world to learn, engage in meaningful work, grow their careers, and connect with like minded technologists. The ability to grow and learn both on the job and through continuous upskilling is more important than ever as we work to define how humans can make the most of AI. At Andela, we are at the forefront of navigating that shift," added Jackson.

About Andela

Andela operates one of the world's largest marketplaces of skilled digital talent. Its adaptive hiring model gives companies greater flexibility to deploy qualified technical talent where it is most needed quickly. The company's exclusive AI-powered platform enables clients to select individual roles or engage fully managed teams up to 66% faster. Andela's diverse talent ecosystem spans over 135 countries and is highly skilled in advanced technologies to support Application Development, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud & DevOps, Data Engineering, and more. The world's best brands trust Andela, including GitHub, Mastercard, and Mindshare.

