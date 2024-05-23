Andelyn Biosciences Selected as Viral Vector Manufacturing Partner for the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andelyn Biosciences, Inc., a leading and patient-focused cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has been selected to manufacture adeno-associated vectors (AAV) therapies using its suspension AAV Curator™ Platform under the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC).

The CIRM partnership with Andelyn was established to advance BGTC's mission to develop platforms and standards to propel the development and delivery of customized or 'bespoke' gene therapies for millions of people affected with rare diseases. BGTC is focusing on development of cures for eight such diseases, with Andelyn selected to optimize and scale the AAV therapy processes for the treatment of Congenital Hereditary Endothelial Dystrophy – Type 1.

Matt Niloff, Chief Commercial Officer of Andelyn, said: "As a long-standing pioneer in AAV gene therapies and historical connection to the clinic, we have great synergies with the CIRM/BGTC. Andelyn is privileged to work with the CIRM/BGTC on its first AMP established specifically for rare disease and leverage our AAV Curator™ Platform to help overcome the major obstacles related to developing gene therapies."

Dr. Abla Creasey, PhD, Vice President of Therapeutics Development at CIRM said: "This partnership with Andelyn will enable progress in the field and help overcome manufacturing obstacles that can potentially lead to breakthroughs for rare diseases like Congenital Hereditary Endothelial Dystrophy."

With exceptional quality and scalable end-to-end development and manufacturing capabilities across its three Columbus, Ohio facilities, Andelyn is enabling the progression of life-altering gene therapies for rare and prevalent diseases.

About Andelyn Biosciences, Inc.

Andelyn Biosciences is a full-service cell and gene therapy CDMO focused on the development, characterization and production of viral vectors for gene therapy. With more than 20 years of experience, Andelyn's deep scientific expertise has resulted in the production of cGMP material for more than 450 clinical batches and 75 global clinical trials. Operating out of three Columbus, Ohio facilities, Andelyn supports its clients in developing cell and gene therapies from concept through plasmid engineering and manufacturing, process and analytical development, and cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing. Andelyn can accelerate programs and deliver high quality products by developing and manufacturing processes on its configurable, data-driven AAV Curator™ Platform, or tech transfer in an established client program. Capabilities include cGMP manufacturing for both adherent and suspension processes up to a 2,000-liter capacity. A rigorous quality system, regulatory support and supply chain vertical integration further support clients in bringing their critical therapies to market. For more information, visit andelynbio.com.

About the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

At CIRM, we never forget that we were created by the people of California to accelerate stem cell treatments to patients with unmet medical needs, and act with a sense of urgency to succeed in that mission. To meet this challenge, our team of highly trained and experienced professionals actively partners with both academia and industry in a hands-on, entrepreneurial environment to fast track the development of today's most promising stem cell technologies. With $5.5 billion in funding and more than 150 active stem cell programs in our portfolio, CIRM is one of the world's largest institutions dedicated to helping people by bringing the future of cellular medicine closer to reality. For more information go to www.cirm.ca.gov

