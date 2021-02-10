ANDER & Co Wins Ragan's PR Daily Awards For Best 'Location-Based Campaign'

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANDER & Co – a Miami-based boutique, full-service public relations and digital strategy firm with global reach – announced today that it was named the winner of Ragan's PR Daily Awards in the "Location-Based Campaign" category for Centennial Bank in Florida. The firm also received honorable mentions in the categories of "Thought Leadership Campaign" for Pebb Capital and "Influencer Campaign" for Gio Midtown.

The award recognitions were achieved as a result of ANDER & Co's successful and impactful communications campaigns to build brand awareness for its notable clients. Ragan's PR Daily is the leading voice for the communications and public relations industry. The PR Daily Awards recognize U.S. and international organizations and communications teams behind the most outstanding public relations campaigns, projects, content, and initiatives each year.

"It is an honor to be a recipient of the industry's top benchmarking awards program," said Suzanne Perez-Bernal, ANDER & Co principal and co-founder. "It is a true testament to our team's talent and dedication to developing and executing thoughtful and innovative campaign strategies that raise credibility and establish brand awareness."

ANDER & Co was tapped by Centennial Bank, a customer-focused bank with 165+ branches, to establish a stronger identity in the Florida region. The robust communications program, which was centric to elevating the bank's brand awareness statewide, garnered notable press coverage, with a media audience reach of more than 241 million in a 14-month period. Other diverse avenues pursued included securing reputable speaking opportunities with Bisnow and Connect South Florida.

As an award-winning firm, ANDER & Co was also a PR News '2019 Platinum PR Awards' Finalist for its signature category, "Best Launch – Consumer," and Perez-Bernal was named a "Top Women in PR" in 2018. ANDER & Co is one of South Florida's fastest-growing communications firms. Headquartered in Miami, with an office in Bogota, Colombia, the company oversees a range of clients with a focus on professional services, real estate, and hospitality. The agency's services include traditional and digital media relations, social media strategy, influencer marketing, valuable brand partnerships, marketing, event planning, and crisis communications.

