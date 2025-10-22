Andersen Commercial Plumbing Expands Its Service Platform Through Organic Growth and M&A

COVINA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Commercial Plumbing ("ACP"), a fast-growing California–based provider of plumbing and HVAC services, has completed 15 add-on acquisitions to date and continues to actively pursue opportunities across the U.S.

Founded in 1994, ACP offers a comprehensive suite of turnkey services for commercial and residential customers, including plumbing system repair, fixture replacement, retrofits, hydro jetting, backflow testing and repair, video inspection, drain cleaning, and tenant improvements.

"When I started ACP, we had just one truck. Today, through both organic growth and acquisitions, we've grown into a fleet of more than 200 trucks—yet our 'Customer Comes First' culture remains at the heart of everything we do," said Paul Andersen, founder of ACP. "It's been especially rewarding to partner with fellow founders, whether they are transitioning into retirement or seeking to expand their services and capabilities by joining ACP."

To date, ACP's acquisitions have enabled its geographic expansion, broadened its service capabilities, and strengthened its ability to support customers with scale and efficiency. ACP continues to seek best-in-class plumbing and HVAC service providers with strong local reputations and management teams who share its commitment to operational excellence and customer-first values.



As ACP builds on its strong foundation of organic and acquisition-driven growth, the company remains focused on creating long-term partnerships, supporting local teams, and delivering exceptional service to customers across its expanding footprint. If you own a plumbing or HVAC business and are considering a sale, please reach out to the ACP team at [email protected].

Founded in 1994 and based in Covina, California, ACP is a leading one-stop plumbing and HVAC provider serving both Southern and Northern California. With over 300 employees, ACP delivers turnkey plumbing solutions—from repair and maintenance to tenant improvements—backed by technical expertise, integrity, and responsive service. Learn more about ACP here: https://andersenplumbing.com/

