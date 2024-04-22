Andersen Commits to Renewable Electricity in Minnesota Facilities with Xcel Energy's Renewable*Connect Program

BAYPORT, Minn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, announced today it will begin utilizing renewable electricity in the company's Minnesota facilities as part of Xcel Energy's Renewable*Connect program.

Xcel Energy's Renewable*Connect, a renewable electricity subscription-based program, empowers customers to fuel their facilities with up to 100 percent clean electricity, providing an innovative avenue for harnessing sustainability, even when direct solar or wind installations are not feasible.

Andersen's Renewal by Andersen facility in Cottage Grove, Minn., corporate headquarters in Oak Park Heights, Minn., RD&I facility in Bayport, Minn., and all employee electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Minnesota will operate with 100 percent renewable electricity.**

"Enrolling in Xcel Energy's Renewable*Connect program underscores our commitment to clean, renewable electricity, furthering our efforts to build a more sustainable future for generations to come, and helps reduce our environmental impact," said Brett Sitter, corporate sustainability manager at Andersen. "By participating, we not only support the growth of renewable electricity in Minnesota but also hope to inspire others within our industry to join the movement toward a more sustainable and eco-responsible future."

Through this Xcel Energy Renewable*Connect subscription, Andersen is avoiding approximately 9,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions each year.*** This amount of avoided CO2 each year is equivalent to the carbon sequestered by approximately 10,000 acres of U.S. forest in one year.****

Beyond the utilization of renewable electricity, Andersen has held a long-standing commitment to energy efficiency in its facilities for many years. As part of this commitment, Andersen has completed relighting initiatives at many of its manufacturing and logistics facilities - switching from older, less efficient lighting to LEDs. As an example, Andersen completed a relighting initiative in its Bayport facility — transitioning the company's largest manufacturing plant from older lighting to LEDs. The conversion will annually avoid about 1,479 metric tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the carbon sequestered by more than 24,500 tree seedlings grown for 10 years.

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unsurpassed performance for the comfort and peace of mind homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

