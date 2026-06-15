Andersen Corporate Foundation Announces $1.2 Million in Spring 2026 Grants

BAYPORT, Minn., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersen Corporate Foundation has committed over $1.2 million to 86 nonprofit organizations in its spring 2026 grant round. This cycle of Andersen Corporate Foundation grants places a strong emphasis on expanding access to safe, stable housing across the United States. Since the Foundation's founding in 1941, Andersen philanthropy has contributed over $75 million to support housing, hunger relief, and education initiatives.

Andersen's housing support impact on communities

Since 1941, the Andersen Corporate Foundation has contributed over $75 million to support worthy causes.

As a leader in the building industry, Andersen recognizes that housing is foundational to the health, stability and opportunity of individuals and families. The Foundation continues to invest in organizations working across the housing industry and reflects a deep commitment to community giving and helping neighbors in need.

Key recipients of spring 2026 capital grants

As part of the $1.2 million distribution, the Foundation approved $130,000 in specific capital grants to two critical organizations:

360 Communities: Andersen will donate $100,000 for its Lewis House Shelter Capital Campaign, helping adults and families fleeing domestic violence.

Andersen will donate $100,000 for its Lewis House Shelter Capital Campaign, helping adults and families fleeing domestic violence. Our Neighbors' Place: Andersen will donate $30,000 for its Every Need, Every Neighbor Capital Campaign, helping construct a right-sized facility in River Falls, Wisconsin to address homelessness and poverty effectively.

The philosophy behind Andersen philanthropy

"Each grant round is an opportunity for us to come alongside organizations in the communities where we live and work that are responding to real, evolving needs," said Eliza Chlebeck, Vice President of Communications and Community and Vice President of the Andersen Corporate Foundation.

"Our grantmaking reflects a holistic approach, supporting everything from emergency shelter to long-term housing solutions, while also investing in the broader ecosystem that makes housing more accessible and sustainable," Chlebeck shared. "By engaging organizations across this continuum, we're working to build stronger communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

As part of each grant round, the Foundation works closely with employee committees across the country. This empowers local Andersen teams to direct community giving in ways they feel are most meaningful to their specific regions.

Learn more about Andersen's longstanding commitment to philanthropy.

What trade programs do Andersen Corporate Foundation grants fund?

The Foundation invests in the broader housing ecosystem by funding trade education, manufacturing training and industry advocacy. In 2026, Andersen Corporate Foundation grants directed approximately $120,000 toward construction, manufacturing and skilled trades training programs.

Andersen recognizes that a strong housing ecosystem depends not only on jobs within the construction trades but also on the manufacturing workforce that produces critical building components. Support for workforce development programs helps build the skilled talent needed to design, engineer and produce high-performance products at scale.

Key trade-focused investments for community giving include:

Summit Academy OIC

Twin Cities R!SE

EMERGE Community Development

Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota

unCommon Construction

Urban Boatbuilders

University of St. Thomas CNC Bootcamps

Dakota County Technical College Foundation

Talent Collective DSM

New Century Careers

Frequently asked questions about Andersen Corporate Foundation grants

Q: What is the Andersen Corporate Foundation?

A: Established in 1941, the Andersen Corporate Foundation aims to improve lives and strengthen communities where Andersen employees live and work. It has donated over $75 million to causes including housing, hunger relief and education.

Q: How does Andersen select its grant recipients?

A: Grant recipients are selected through a collaborative process that combines local and enterprise-level perspectives. Employee committees across multiple locations provide local insight to help identify and recommend organizations based on the unique needs of their communities, complemented by Foundation leadership oversight.

Q: How many grant rounds does Andersen have per year?

A: The Foundation has two grant rounds per year, one in spring and one in fall.

Q: What locations does Andersen support?

A: The Andersen Corporate Foundation provides funding in the following communities: Headquarters (Minnesota's Twin Cities metro area and St. Croix Valley including eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin); Des Moines, Iowa; Dubuque, Iowa; Detroit, Michigan; Garland, Texas; Goodyear, Arizona; Luray, Virginia; Menomonie, Wisconsin; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Q: Where do I apply?

A: Review our guidelines and apply for a grant. Spring grant round entries are open from March 1 – 31, and fall grant round entries are open from August 1 – 31.

ABOUT ANDERSEN

Founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers, Andersen Corporation has built a century-long legacy of trust by delivering high-performance, reliable, and design-forward windows and doors. Empowering more than 14,000 employees every day to imagine what's possible and do what's right, Andersen is the largest window and door manufacturer in North America. Recognized for quality and craftsmanship, Andersen® is the #1 trusted window and door brand among builders, contractors, homeowners and real estate agents.*

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., privately held Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, and MQ® brands. Andersen operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Committed to sustainability, Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. For more information about the company, its initiatives, and products, visit us at andersenwindows.com.

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SOURCE Andersen Corporation