Andersen Corporation Names Shawn Brown President of Bright Wood Company

BAYPORT, Minn., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation ("Andersen") today announced the appointment of Shawn Brown as president of Bright Wood Company LLC ("Bright Wood"). Andersen announced its plans to acquire Bright Wood in December 2025, initiating a leadership transition from the family-owned and operated company to an independently operated business owned by Andersen and managed by an independent local leadership team. Brown will succeed interim CEO Pat Meyer, who has led the company through this transition and will move into an executive advisory role.

Andersen Corporation today announced the appointment of Shawn Brown as president of Bright Wood Company LLC.

"Pat provided steady leadership and continuity for Bright Wood during an important period for the business," said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation chairman and chief executive officer. "We are grateful for his service and support as we prepared for the next phase of leadership."

Brown brings more than three decades of experience in the building products industry, with deep expertise across the window and door sector. Most recently, he served as president of CTI Door Components at Composite Technology International, where he led the company's global door component business and helped expand its partnerships with leading door and window manufacturers.

Earlier in his career, Brown spent nearly two decades with Masonite, a global manufacturer of residential and architectural door systems, where he held senior leadership roles across sales, operations, and market development.

"Shawn is a highly respected leader in the window and door industry," said Galvin. "His experience working across the supply chain coupled with his deep relationships throughout the sector position him well to lead Bright Wood by building on the company's strong foundation to unlock additional innovation and growth in support of customers across the window and door industry."

Brown will be supported by several tenured members of the Bright Wood leadership team. Andersen has engaged Blue Ridge Construction Capital ("Blue Ridge") to provide strategic and operational oversight, working with Andersen and the Bright Wood management team. Blue Ridge's role as an independent intermediary provides arm's-length operational support reinforcing Bright Wood's position as an independent, trusted supplier to a broad and diverse customer base. Andersen will participate in board-level and executive-level governance but will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the business.

"From the outset, Andersen recognized that this was not a conventional acquisition," said Galvin. "By working closely with Blue Ridge, we were able to structure a solution that preserves Bright Wood's ability to serve a diverse set of customers, supports the Bright Wood team, and reinforces long-term stability."

"Blue Ridge is pleased to partner with Andersen and the Bright Wood team," said Casey Rentch, managing partner and co-founder of Blue Ridge. "Our focus is on supporting the Bright Wood leadership team, maintaining strong customer relationships, and ensuring operational excellence."

Bright Wood's leadership team, now led by Brown, will continue to focus on delivering high-quality engineered wood components while supporting a broad and diverse customer base across the building products industry.

About Andersen

Founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers, Andersen Corporation has built a century-long legacy of trust by delivering high-performance, reliable, and design-forward windows and doors. Empowering more than 13,000 employees every day to imagine what's possible and do what's right, Andersen is the largest window and door manufacturer in North America. Recognized for quality and craftsmanship, Andersen® is the #1 trusted window and door brand among builders, contractors, homeowners, and real estate agents.*

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., privately held Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, and MQ® brands. Andersen operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Committed to sustainability, Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. For more information about the company, its initiatives, and products, visit us at andersenwindows.com.

About Bright Wood

Bright Wood is one of the largest manufacturers of window and patio door components and engineered dimensional lumber in the United States. Founded more than 60 years ago and headquartered in Madras, Oregon, the company operates 28 processing plants across five U.S. locations and employs more than 1,100 people. Bright Wood partners with leading manufacturers across the fenestration and building products industry and is recognized for its quality, innovation, and longstanding customer relationships.

About Blue Ridge Construction Capital

Blue Ridge Construction Capital is a private investment firm focused on building products and construction services. The firm partners with founders, families, and management teams to support long-term growth and operational excellence. Blue Ridge brings deep industry relationships and hands-on operating experience to its partnerships across the building products ecosystem.

*2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, homeowners & real estate agents

SOURCE Andersen Corporation