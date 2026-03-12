Andersen Corporation Introduces New Installation Services Offering

Announces Upcoming Acquisition of Minnesota Weatherization Specialists

BAYPORT, Minn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), manufacturer of America's most trusted brand of window and doors*, will introduce a new industry-leading installation services offering in the Twin Cities, available for residential new construction and remodeling projects sold through select existing Andersen dealers.

Andersen is committed to delivering a seamless customer experience – from shopping and specifying windows and doors, through ordering, delivery, installation, and ongoing maintenance. In addition to its industry-leading product portfolio, Andersen is pleased to offer a wide range of value-added services for building professionals that are designed to complement existing dealer capabilities to best serve building trade customers.

Always putting the needs of customers first, the introduction of this new installation service is in response to increased demand from builders and contractors for professional window and door installation. The company's new installation offering will be rolled out in phases through select Andersen dealers in the Twin Cities.

Andersen's installation services will be provided by best-in-class installation contractors specifically trained to install and service Andersen® window and door products to the company's specifications. Products installed by Andersen will receive comprehensive limited warranty coverage, including the company's new exclusive installation warranty in addition to its industry-leading product warranties.

To enable this service offering, Andersen will acquire Minnesota Weatherization Specialists (MWS), an industry-leading window and door installation services provider and long-time dealer of Andersen products serving the Twin Cities. This acquisition of experienced installers allows Andersen to accelerate and scale its installation services offering to existing dealer customers. MWS's remaining residential dealer business will be transitioned to other local dealers.

"The installation teams joining Andersen through this acquisition are highly trained expert installers with extensive experience installing Andersen products," said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation chairman and chief executive officer. "We look forward to welcoming these expert installers to our growing team of internal installation services providers as we introduce this new value-add service offering to our residential building customers, making installation easier and creating new opportunities for growth."

Additional information on Andersen's new installation services offering will be shared with existing Andersen dealers in the Twin Cities as it becomes available.

*2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, architects & homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN

Founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers, Andersen Corporation has built a century-long legacy of trust by delivering high-performance, reliable, and design-forward windows and doors. Empowering more than 13,000 employees every day to imagine what's possible and do what's right, Andersen is the largest window and door manufacturer in North America and America's #1 trusted window and door brand among builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners. *

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., privately held Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, and MQ® brands. Andersen operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Committed to sustainability, Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. For more information about the company, its initiatives, and products, visit us at andersenwindows.com.

SOURCE Andersen Corporation