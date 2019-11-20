Andersen Corporation and Yellowstone National Park to Collaborate on Living Building Challenge Housing Project

This project is the result of a design competition issued by the National Park Service and its partner Yellowstone Forever that challenged architects to update or replace the park's existing, outdated youth facilities at the Yellowstone Conservation Corps campus in Mammoth, Wyo. The winning design, put forth by Hennebery Eddy Architects of Portland, Ore., was selected for its focus on sustainable building. The proposed design will double housing capacity on the 17-acre site with 10 buildings featuring floor-to-ceiling Andersen E-Series ™ aluminum-clad wood windows.

"Andersen® windows are just one part of a cohesive system of materials that will work together to balance efficiency, livability, durability and practicality – ensuring the space will inspire future generations to learn about and appreciate all Yellowstone has to offer," said Jay Lund, chairman and CEO of Andersen Corporation.

Capturing the site's natural beauty and preserving the high-desert wilderness views was top of mind when designing the Youth Campus. The highly customizable Andersen E-Series windows featured in the design will allow the buildings to better blend into the environment with interior and exterior styles in a variety of colors, finishes and stains. With energy-efficient solutions and LBC expertise, Andersen and Hennebery Eddy Architects are helping the park reach its goal of becoming the greenest national park in the world.

"High-performing materials and products that are non-toxic and responsibly sourced yet durable and beautiful are critical to our net-positive approach to design," said Hennebery Eddy president Timothy Eddy, FAIA. "Partnerships with manufacturers like Andersen are vital to the realization and success of highly aspirational projects like the Yellowstone Youth Campus. Andersen's efforts to meet Living Building Challenge standards set an example for the industry."

The project is the next phase of a nearly 10 year collaboration between Andersen and Yellowstone, which has included updating 16 residential cabins at the Lamar Buffalo Ranch, replacing windows at one of the park's medical facilities and a window donation to the Old Faithful dormitory.

At Greenbuild, visitors at Andersen's booth #605 will be able to "walk through" the Youth Campus on a self-guided virtual reality tour and see E-Series window samples. Yellowstone Youth Program Chief, Bob Fuhrmann, will be on-hand to discuss the project and the important role the Youth Campus will play in providing residential environmental education programs in the park for youth of all ages.

For more information about the Yellowstone National Park Youth Campus featuring Andersen windows, visit AndersenWindows.com/Greenbuild.

