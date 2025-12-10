Andersen Corporation Announces Acquisition of Bright Wood

BAYPORT, Minn., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), manufacturer of America's most trusted brand of window and doors*, has announced it will acquire Bright Wood Corporation (Bright Wood), the largest independent manufacturer of window and patio door components and engineered dimensional lumber in the U.S. The Bright Wood business will continue to operate under local leadership.

For more than 60 years, the family-owned company has been a critical supplier to the window and door industry, enabling growth and innovation. Under its new management, Bright Wood will continue to deliver the same industry-leading products and innovative solutions to its valued customers and the company looks forward to unlocking new opportunities to strengthen its longstanding customer relationships and growing together.

"Andersen is grateful to the founding Stovall family for their generations of leadership and transformative contributions to the industry," said Chris Galvin, chairman and chief executive officer, Andersen Corporation. "Our investment in Bright Wood aims to ensure the company remains a valued supply partner to the fenestration industry for years to come."

With headquarters in Madras, Oregon, Bright Wood has more than 1,000 employees across 28 processing plants and five locations in the U.S. Under this new ownership, Bright Wood will be led by well-known window and door industry leader, Pat Meyer, who will serve as Bright Wood's acting CEO, supported by several tenured members of the Bright Wood leadership team. Andersen will participate in board-level and executive-level governance but will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the business. This management structure is designed to sustain Bright Wood's position as a trusted source of wood and wood components to all current and future customers.

"It has been our honor and privilege to own and operate Bright Wood Corporation for the past 65 years. We are grateful to the dedicated members of our team and business partners who enabled our success and the trust of our valued customers who inspired our innovation and made us the industry leader," said Kevin and Dallas Stovall, owners, Bright Wood Corporation. "Andersen shares our values of integrity, quality and shared success and we look forward to watching Bright Wood continue to thrive under its new leadership."

