Andersen Corporation Appoints Andrea Nordaune Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Alan Bernick Retires After 23 Years of Service

BAYPORT, Minn., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has appointed Andrea Nordaune as the company's senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary. This strategic decision follows the retirement of Alan Bernick, who served the company with distinction for 23 years.

Andersen Corporation has appointed Andrea Nordaune as the company’s senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary.

Nordaune, a longtime Andersen leader, brings a wealth of knowledge, extensive experience, and exceptional leadership skills to her new executive position. Nordaune began working with Andersen in 2000, quickly established herself as a senior attorney and steadily climbed the ranks. Her most recent position was vice president, general counsel, and assistant corporate secretary.

"Andrea's deep understanding of our industry, coupled with her exemplary judgment, make her the perfect person to lead our legal department," said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation president and chief executive officer. "I have no doubt that she will play a pivotal role in guiding and protecting our business interests as we continue to grow the business, expand employment opportunities, and support our local communities."

In her new position, Nordaune will report directly to Galvin and will be a member of the company's Executive Committee, further highlighting her leadership within the organization. Her promotion showcases Andersen's commitment to recognizing and fostering internal talent, ensuring a seamless transition for this important role and sustaining growth. Nordaune is the first woman appointed to this executive-level position. She will oversee a team of over 25 highly skilled professionals in the legal, audit, and procurement, compliance and regulatory affairs departments.

Alongside her responsibilities at Andersen, Nordaune also serves as Andersen's representative on the board of directors of the Window & Door Manufacturers Association (WDMA) and is a member of the Association's executive committee. Through Andrea's board membership, she works to promote, protect and advance the use of high-performance, high-quality windows, doors and skylights through advocacy, education, standards and certification to improve upon the industry as a whole. She is also an active board member of the YMCA of the North, working to make system changes essential to address social injustices and inequities.

Galvin also shared his gratitude for Bernick's invaluable contributions throughout his tenure. "We thank Alan for his many years of service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement," said Galvin. "His expertise and unwavering commitment have played a significant role in shaping our organization. Alan leaves behind a remarkable legacy, and we are grateful for the lasting impact he has made."

*2022 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

About Andersen Corporation

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows, Twitter @AndersenWindows, and Instagram @andersen_windows.

SOURCE Andersen Corporation