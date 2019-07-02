Andersen Corporation Awards $175,250 in Scholarships for 2019-2020 School Year

BAYPORT, Minn., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation announced today the recipients of its annual scholarship awards. Twenty deserving incoming college freshmen will each receive $2,500 from Andersen for college related expenses.

The scholarships, available to the children and stepchildren of active Andersen employees, recognize students who excel in school and are working to make a positive impact on others.

The scholarships are valid for the 2019-2020 school year and can be renewed for up to three academic years with application and proof of satisfactory grades. Between the new recipients and scholarship renewals, $172,250 in funding will be distributed this year. The program is funded by Andersen's corporate giving program and administered by Scholarship America.

"These inspiring students have demonstrated exceptional achievements both in school and extracurricular activities," said Eliza Chlebeck, director of corporate communications and community for Andersen Corporation. "Through this scholarship program, Andersen is honored to support students in their pursuit of higher education as they work toward their career goals and make a positive impact in their communities."

2019-2020 Scholarship Recipients:

Kaye Anderson, daughter of Mark Anderson, graduated from River Falls (Wis.) High School. Kaye plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and major in secondary education.

Kendyl Brahler, daughter of Dan Brahler, graduated from Lakewood Ranch High School in Bradenton, Fla. Kendyl plans to attend the University of Tampa and major in allied health.

Mia Drumheller, daughter of Michael Drumheller, graduated from Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham, Mass. Mia plans to attend Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., and major in accounting.

Natalia Gamboa, stepdaughter of Ronald Brady, graduated from Hudson (Wis.) High School. Natalia plans to attend Iowa State University in Ames and major in psychology. Her late father Jose Gamboa also worked for Andersen before passing away in 2006.

Eric Lagos, son of Gerard Lagos, graduated from St. Paul (Minn.) Academy. Eric plans to attend Yale University in New Haven Conn., and major in mechanical engineering.

Taylor Meyer, daughter of Tim Meyer, graduated from Colfax (Wis.) High School. Taylor plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and major in biology.

Peyton Miller, son of Russ Miller, graduated from Stillwater (Minn.) High School. Peyton plans to attend St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn., and major in business finance.

Catherine Moran, daughter of Robert Moran, graduated from Franklin (Mass.) High School. Catherine plans to attend Providence College in Providence, R.I., and major in business management.

Caroline Neal, daughter of Mark Neal, graduated from Spring Woods High School in Houston, Texas. Caroline plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in nutrition.

Rachel Nelson, daughter of Todd Nelson, graduated from Osceola (Wis.) High School. Rachel plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and major in agriculture.

Emily Otto, daughter of David Otto, graduated from North High School in Eau Claire, Wis. Emily plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth and major in social work.

Jack Peterson, son of Mike Peterson, graduated from Somerset (Wis.) High School. Jack plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth and major in pre-med/biology.

Sydney Rossini, daughter of Jeff Rossini, graduated from Hudson (Wis.) High School. Sydney plans to attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison and major in nutritional science.

Sarah Schreiner, daughter of Ed Schreiner, graduated from Roseville (Minn.) Area High School. Sarah plans to attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and major in social work.

Gabrielle Urquhart, daughter of Jason Urquhart, graduated from Strathroy (Ontario) District Collegiate Institute. Gabrielle plans to attend the University of Toronto and major in architecture.

Kaytlynn Vanda, daughter of Steven Vanda, graduated from Clayton (Wis.) High School. Kaytlynn plans to attend St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis., and major in veterinary medicine.

Mathias Waskey, son of Dick Waskey, graduated from Atelier St. Croix in Scandia, Minn. Mathias plans to attend Bethel University in St. Paul and major in business.

Maria Wolfe, daughter of Dave Wolfe, graduated from Hill-Murray High School in Maplewood, Minn. Maria plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and major in biological science.

Jack Yanssens, son of Matthew Yanssens, graduated from Beaver Area High School in Amery, Wis. Jack plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in engineering.

Hannah Zinn, daughter of Greg Zinn, graduated from Amery (Wis.) High School. Hannah plans to attend the University of Northwestern in Arden Hills, Minn., and major in public relations.

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 8,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

"ENERGY STAR" is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

