Andersen Corporation Breaks Ground on $35 Million Expansion of Renewal by Andersen Manufacturing Campus in Cottage Grove

"We are excited to expand our Renewal by Andersen operations to support the rapid growth of this business and the signature service our customers know and expect," said Andersen Corporation Chairman and CEO Jay Lund. "We are proud to invest in our Minnesota-based operations and are grateful for the support of the City of Cottage Grove, the Minnesota Department of Economic Development led by Commissioner Grove, and Governor Walz and the State of Minnesota."

The expansion, adjacent to the existing Renewal by Andersen facility at 9900 Jamaica Avenue S. in Cottage Grove, will include a 350,000-square-foot Value Add Center to accommodate manufacturing, warehouse and office space.

"With the support of the state, Andersen's expansion will create new jobs for Minnesotans right here in Cottage Grove," said Governor Tim Walz. "It's this type of partnership and collaboration that make Minnesota a top state to live, work, and raise a family."

Andersen plans to invest more than $35 million in the expansion and is expected to create at least 125 new jobs to support growing demand for products made by Renewal by Andersen.

"Renewal by Andersen has been a member of our community since 1999 when they first completed construction of their original building. Over the past 21 years Renewal by Andersen has continued to expand and reinvest in our community," said Cottage Grove Mayor Myron Bailey. "The City of Cottage Grove is excited and proud that once again Renewal by Andersen has decided to reinvest in our community with the construction of a new building and the creation of over 120 jobs!"

The new facility will alleviate current space constraints by providing warehouse, office, distribution and additional parking space. With the new Value Add Center, the existing manufacturing facility will be reorganized for future manufacturing expansions.

"This expansion is a strategic opportunity to increase our capacity to meet growing customer demand for our signature full-service window replacement services," said Paul Delahunt, president of Renewal by Andersen. "Delighting our customers every day is our top priority and key to our success. This is an exciting time for Renewal as we celebrate the growth of our business."

In recent years, Andersen has achieved unprecedented growth driven in part by its products made with proprietary Fibrex® engineered composite, including its Renewal by Andersen® product lines. This expansion is part of the company's strategy to make significant investments to meet current and future demand for its Fibrex material-based products.

"Andersen Corporation is a well-known Minnesota company with a strong record of civic engagement," said Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. "DEED is proud to partner with the company on their Renewal by Andersen expansion in Cottage Grove with awards from the Job Creation Fund and Minnesota Investment Fund. We are excited for this Minnesota-based company to grow and look forward to its continued success."

About Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen LLC is the start-to-finish window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, winner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Renewal by Andersen offers a replacement process that includes an in-home consultation, custom manufacturing, and installation through one of the largest nationwide networks of window replacement specialists. For a complimentary in-home consultation, or to view more information about Renewal by Andersen visit www.renewalbyandersen.com.

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 8,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows Twitter @AndersenWindows, and Instagram @andersen_windows.

SOURCE Andersen Corporation

Related Links

https://www.andersenwindows.com

