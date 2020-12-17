Andersen Corporation Continues Legacy of Supporting Local Communities and Shares 2020 Profits with Employees

Fortunate to be designated as one of the nation's essential businesses, Andersen continued to safely operate throughout 2020, enacting four driving principles: keep employees safe, contribute to the national effort to combat the coronavirus, maintain business continuity and preserve the financial stability of the company. This focus, combined with an unwavering commitment to the company's values, resulted in strong business performance and the ability to share its success both with those less fortunate and Andersen employees.

"Amid a highly disruptive year, our team has risen to the challenge, just as generations of Andersen employees before us have done in times of crisis," said Jay Lund, chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Every one of our employees remained committed to each other's safety and wellbeing while continuing to go above and beyond to serve our customers."

Andersen has also continued its longstanding commitment to philanthropy by supporting nonprofit organizations providing critical services to people in need. In 2020, Andersen and its related corporate foundation contributed more than $4 million in the areas of housing, education, social services, healthcare and racial justice in communities where employees live and work.

Additionally, Andersen's research, development and innovation team pivoted its focus early in the pandemic to design and produce face shields for frontline health and safety workers. In total, Andersen donated more than 180,000 face shields, monetarily equivalent to more than $1 million, to frontline workers and organizations serving high-risk individuals across the country.

"Supporting our communities is at the heart of who we are at Andersen. We are fortunate to experience another year of business favorability and are proud to support organizations and causes that improve lives and strengthen communities at a time when the needs are so great," said Karen Richard, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Andersen, and president of the Andersen Corporate Foundation.

In recognition of employee contributions to Andersen's 2020 business performance, the company announced its annual profit sharing distribution to employees on December 16. For more than 100 years, Andersen has shared profits with employees. This year's total payout of $33 million will result in $3,500 USD per eligible employee, which is $1,000 above the target for the year and 40 percent higher than 2019.

"This year's profit sharing in particular serves as a special reminder of the importance of our company's 'all together' spirit and recognizes both the extraordinary accomplishments and personal sacrifices of our employees," Lund said.

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 10,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com. Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows, Twitter @AndersenWindows, and Instagram @andersen_windows.

