Andersen Corporation Earns Ninth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of The Year Sustained Excellence Award

BAYPORT, Minn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries have been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy with the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award.

Andersen has been an ENERGY STAR partner since the Windows program began in 1998 and was the first window manufacturer awarded the ENERGY STAR National Window Partner of the Year in 1999. This is Andersen's ninth Sustained Excellence Award and the 14th time the company has been recognized by the ENERGY STAR® program.

Andersen has a longstanding history of producing products that help reduce energy use and has participated in projects that aim to rely on less natural resources for over a century. In 2022, Andersen Corporation and Ubiquitous Energy announced their agreement to jointly develop a first-of-its-kind energy generating window and door products.

"Andersen has been committed to taking measurable steps to create sustainable products that consume fewer resources over time and have less impact on our critical natural habitats since our founding nearly 120 years ago," said Brandon Berg, senior vice president, research, development and innovation at Andersen. "An estimated 77 percent of Americans are concerned about the environmental impact of the products they purchase. We believe it is our responsibility to continue to innovate within energy efficiency and expand the industry into energy generation, through efforts like our joint development with Ubiquitous Energy."

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. Andersen is among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and American homeowners.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

ABOUT ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

