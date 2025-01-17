Andersen Corporation Names Jeremy Behler Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

BAYPORT, Minn., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), manufacturer of America's most trusted brand of windows and doors*, has named Jeremy Behler senior vice president and chief financial officer. Behler will succeed the company's current chief financial officer, Phil Donaldson, who will retire this spring after 25 years with Andersen.

Behler joins Andersen from Sargento Foods, a multi-billion-dollar, family-owned food company, where he held various strategy and finance leadership roles during his 11-year tenure, including serving as chief financial officer for the past nine years. He also spent 15 years at The Procter and Gamble Company, where he held roles in finance, business management, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

"Jeremy is a dynamic business leader with a proven track record of driving innovative growth strategies, leading high-performing teams and delivering exceptional results," said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to Andersen at a time of exciting opportunity as we unlock additional growth and possibility across our industry-leading business portfolio."

Behler will lead Andersen's finance organization, including finance, accounting, tax, treasury and mergers and acquisitions. As an officer of the company, he will serve on the Andersen Corporation Executive Committee.

In addition to his business leadership, Behler is also a dedicated community member, serving as a board member for nonprofit organizations, including Salvation Army of Sheboygan County, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and the Kohler School Foundation.

As part of this planful transition, the company recognizes Donaldson's innumerable contributions. "We are incredibly grateful for Phil's 25 years of service to Andersen, 21 years as chief financial officer, and his deep commitment to ensuring Andersen's success today, and for future generations. Phil embodies our company's values, cherishes our special history, and has been an exceptional steward of our legacy throughout his tenure, leveraging his business and industry expertise to build our brand, expand our product portfolio, drive profitability, elevate our industry, and make a difference in the communities where we operate," said Galvin. "We wish Phil all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

About Andersen Corporation

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

