Andersen Corporation Names Kelly Aronson Senior Vice President of Renewal by Andersen Affiliate Retail Operations & Digital Experience

BAYPORT, Minn., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), manufacturer of America's most trusted brand of windows and doors*, has appointed Kelly Aronson as senior vice president of Renewal by Andersen affiliate retail operations and digital experience. Renewal by Andersen is the full-service window and door replacement division of Andersen Corporation.

Andersen Corporation has appointed Kelly Aronson as senior vice president of Renewal by Andersen affiliate retail operations and digital experience. Aronson moves into this role following an enterprise position as senior vice president and chief digital officer at Andersen Corporation.

Aronson joined Renewal by Andersen in 2014 as IT director. Over the past decade, she has been a pivotal force in transforming the company's information technology and digital strategy, significantly elevating the homeowner, retailer and team member experience. Aronson moves into this role following an enterprise position as senior vice president and chief digital officer at Andersen Corporation.

"Kelly is an inspirational leader, committed to engaging and motivating the team, leading with purpose and intention, and focused on building and nurturing relationships. Her vision, leadership, and dedication to innovation will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our retail operations and digital capabilities to consistently delight our customers with exceptional home improvement experiences," said Troy Barrow, president of Renewal by Andersen.

In her new position, Aronson will oversee affiliate operations, including regional management, business development, national training and development, retail transformation, retail data and analytics and the digital experience team.

Alongside her responsibilities at Andersen, Aronson also serves as a Board of Trustees Member for the Science Museum of Minnesota, a Board Member for CIOs Against Cancer and a member of the Minnesota CIO Advisory Board.

Aronson replaces Jeanne Junker, who will retire from Renewal by Andersen after leading the company's retail operations for the past 25 years.

"Jeanne's dedication and leadership have been instrumental in our success over the past 25 years. We are deeply grateful for her service and wish her all the best in her retirement. We are confident that Kelly is the right leader to drive the next phase of our growth, bringing innovative vision and a commitment to excellence to our retail network as we strive every day to deliver world-class experiences to every homeowner who chooses Renewal by Andersen to help make their home improvement dreams a reality," said Chris Galvin, president and chief executive officer of Andersen Corporation.

*2023 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

About Andersen Corporation

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

