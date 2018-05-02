Andersen Introduces LuminAire™ Retractable Screen Door

BAYPORT, Minn., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen introduces LuminAire™, a retractable screen door that integrates seamlessly into existing door frames and disappears when not in use.

The innovative LuminAire retractable screen door from Andersen allows homeowners to instantly let natural light and ventilation into their home without changing the look of their entryway. The retractable screen door is available in three color options – white, sandtone and bronze.

With the LuminAire retractable screen door, fresh air has never been easier.

Easy light and ventilation : brings in natural light and ventilation on demand

: brings in natural light and ventilation on demand Easily hidden : SlideAway® insect screen system designed to disappear when not in use

: SlideAway® insect screen system designed to disappear when not in use Easy to use : quiet controlled operation for smooth, reliable performance

: quiet controlled operation for smooth, reliable performance Easy to install: installs in about 30 minutes requiring only basic tools and no cutting

"Andersen has been delivering different and better products to homeowners for 115 years," said Steve Mog, senior vice president and general manager of Andersen's The Home Depot division. "The LuminAire retractable screen door is an easy and elegant way to add a screen door to your home while enabling you to have the insect screen there when you want it and gone when you don't. We are excited to add the LuminAire to the Andersen® product portfolio."

For more information about the Andersen LuminAire retractable screen door available at The Home Depot, visit AndersenLuminAire.com.

