Anderson Brulé Architects Welcomes Senior Architect Terri Sudbrook as Associate Principal

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly regarded and experienced senior healthcare architect, thought-leader and planner, Terri Sudbrook, AIA, CSI, CDT, has joined Anderson Brulé Architects, Inc. (ABA) as associate design principal, bringing with her more than 30 years of project management expertise, with 18 of those years specializing in healthcare design. In her new role, Sudbrook maintains and manages quality processes, develops and mentors team members, fosters client relationships, and harnesses her practice specialty to best position ABA.

"ABA continues to expand its reach, capacity, and scope of work in the market as the firm continuously delves deeper into larger and more multifaceted projects across practice areas, most notably in the health and wellness space," said ABA Design Principal Mark Schoeman, AIA, DBIA. "ABA is thrilled to have Terri aboard, and we are greatly looking forward to exploring the many clients, design opportunities, and projects she will expertly bring to light."

Most recently, Sudbrook served as health principal at HDR, one of the world's largest architecture firms with a specialty in healthcare design. Sudbrook's experience includes director of healthcare projects/associate at Noll & Tam Architects and associate at Hawley Peterson & Snyder Architects. Sudbrook is known and highly regarded for her ability to master design challenges with clear explanation, connect with clients on a synergetic level and manage multiple projects.

"Throughout my journey as an architect, I have always been naturally drawn to the field of healthcare, because of my heightened ability for empathy and awareness of the importance in elevating one's health through thoughtful design," said Sudbrook. "I am excited that my design insight and approach aligns so closely with ABA's driving philosophy of designing for the client's client."

Sudbrook's specialty and area of focus continues to be the generation of work on projects. Her healthcare portfolio includes: Intermountain Hospital Renovation in Logan, John Muir Health Rossmoor Clinic, UC Davis Medical Center OR Renovation, Kaiser Permanente labor and delivery expansion projects in Redwood City and Oakland, and JMH Outpatient Center in Pleasanton. Sudbrook is very interested in exploring future opportunities in tele-health industry and the potential impacts on healthcare delivery.

Added Sudbrook, "Returning to the small-firm environment, with female-driven ownership/leadership set forth by Pamela Anderson-Brulé, is where I see my skillsets best utilized while bringing new opportunities to ABA."

About Anderson Brulé Architects, Inc.

ABA was founded in 1984 in San Jose, bringing over three decades of experience and passion for architecture, innovation in design and a commitment to the transformation of the architectural profession. ABA provides a complete and comprehensive suite of services in strategic planning, architecture and interiors. ABA delivers client excellence on projects both in the large scale and mid-sized arena and operates within its primary markets of Community, Residential, Health and Wellness, and Education to create sustainable environmental models and spaces. To learn more about ABA, visit: http://aba-arch.com.

