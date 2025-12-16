Anderson Business Advisors Teams with Baselane to Deliver Optimized Banking & Asset Protection Solutions for Real Estate Investors

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Advisors , a nationally recognized leader in asset protection, business structuring, tax strategy, and estate planning for real estate investors and income earners, today announces an exciting new partnership with Baselane , the rapidly growing banking and financial management platform developed specifically for real estate investors.

This strategic partnership not only provides Anderson Advisors' clients with access to Baselane's innovative, investor-centric banking solutions, but also delivers Baselane's nationwide community of real estate investors access to Anderson's industry-leading tax, entity structuring, and asset protection services. Together, the two companies offer a holistic ecosystem that supports investors from financial organization to legal compliance and long-term wealth preservation.

Baselane has become one a leading financial platforms in the real estate investing space, with over 50,000 investors, a 4.6-star rating on Trustpilot, and APY rates up to 2.63%2.

An Alliance Designed for Smarter Investing & Stronger Protection

"Real estate investors deserve a better banking system—one that's designed for their unique needs and challenges," said Clint Coons, founder of Anderson Advisors. "It's all about strategically positioning and organizing your finances across complex portfolios. That's why Anderson Advisors' partnership with Baselane presents revolutionary opportunities for investors to keep their entity financials clear, their books clean, and their operations scalable. While Anderson Advisors ensures the entity, tax, and asset protection strategies behind the portfolio are working to safeguard their assets."

Baselane Members Gain Direct Access to Anderson's Legal & Tax Expertise

As part of this partnership, Baselane's nationwide community of real estate investors will now have direct access to Anderson Advisors' proven tax, legal, and asset protection strategies and services that have helped tens of thousands of investors structure smarter, protect their wealth, and reduce their tax burden.

Through this collaboration, Baselane members can leverage Anderson Advisors for:

Entity structuring and compliance

Bookkeeping setup and clean-up

Asset protection planning

Tax reduction strategies

Real estate–focused legal guidance

Estate and succession planning

This ensures that investors using Baselane's banking features can also safeguard their properties, reduce risk, and maximize tax savings—creating a fully integrated financial and legal defense system.

Exclusive Benefit for Anderson Advisors Clients

As one of the unique benefits for Anderson Advisors, this partnership allows Anderson clients to open a Baselane business banking account and receive a $100 new customer bonus* by depositing and maintaining a $500 balance for 30 days.

Baselane's platform has been thoughtfully and intentionally designed for real estate investors, delivering the financial clarity and confidence that support and align perfectly with Anderson Advisors' expertise and priorities.

Investor-focused benefits of a Baselane business banking account include:

Unlimited property-specific accounts for all entities

Separate accounts for security deposits and compliance purposes

Recurring transfers and payments via ACH, wire, or check

Earning potential of up to 2.63% APY 2

No monthly account maintenance fees or minimum balance requirements

FDIC insurance available up to $3M for funds deposited via Thread Bank; Member FDIC. Pass-through insurance coverage is subject to conditions.1

These features, along with others, align with clean books, entity compliance, and strong internal controls to protect Anderson Advisors' clients' assets.

State-of-the-Art Financial Tools for Smarter Portfolio Management

Baselane goes beyond banking with intelligent automation tools and in-depth analytics specifically for investors, including:

AI-powered transaction tagging to properties and tax categories

Real-time cash flow insights and tax reporting

Banking integrations with short-term rental platforms for deposits and expense tracking

Automated rent collection, reminders, and late fees

Advanced tenant screening with income verification and fraud checks

checks Custom leases and e-Sign capabilities for all 50 states

These features provide Anderson clients with end-to-end financial visibility, enhancing tax efficiency, streamlining portfolio management, and cultivating long-term wealth-building stability.

About Anderson Advisors

Anderson Advisors is a nationally recognized tax and legal planning firm specializing in tax and asset protection strategies for business owners, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high-income earners, and stock market traders. The firm provides integrated business, asset protection, and strategic tax planning to help clients protect what they've built and cultivate a legacy that lasts. For more information, please visit our website: https://andersonadvisors.com/

About Baselane

Baseline is a financial management platform purpose-built for real estate investors, offering integrated banking with bookkeeping, tax reporting, and rent collection. Baselane is trusted by over 50,000 real estate investors who process more than $2 billion annually through the platform. Baselane automates core financial tasks to help users save time, operate more efficiently, and grow their rental portfolios. Learn more at www.baselane.com.

Baselane is a financial technology company and is not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by Thread Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC insurance is available for funds on deposit through Thread Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through deposit insurance coverage to apply.

1 Your deposits qualify for up to $3,000,000 in FDIC insurance coverage when Thread Bank places them at program banks in its deposit sweep program. Your deposits at each program bank become eligible for FDIC insurance up to $250,000, inclusive of any other deposits you may already hold at the bank in the same ownership capacity. You can access the terms and conditions of the sweep program at https://thread.bank/sweep-disclosure/ and a list of program banks at https://thread.bank/program-banks/ . Please contact [email protected] with questions on the sweep program. Pass-through insurance coverage is subject to conditions.

2 The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on your Savings Account is accurate as of 12/10/2025. Total balances across Checking Accounts and Savings Accounts are used to calculate APY tier, but only money in Savings Accounts is eligible for interest. Total balances less than $10,000 earn up to 1.30% APY for Savings Accounts. Total balances between $10,000 and $24,999 earn up to 2.03% for Savings Accounts. Total Balances between $25,000 and $49,999 earn up to 2.39% APY for Savings Accounts. Total balances of $50,000 or more earn 2.63% APY for Savings Account. Rates are variable and are subject to change after account opening. An APY bonus is applied to accounts that collect rent via Baselane banking within the prior calendar month.

* Only new Baselane banking customers are eligible to receive the bonus. To receive the bonus, you must deposit $500 into your new Baselane Business Deposit account and maintain this balance for 30 days before 12/31/2025. Once you have met this requirement, the $100 bonus will be paid out within 30 days. See terms for details: www.baselane.com/legal/promo/anderson-100-cash-bonus

