Anderson Collaborative is now a MNTN Approved Agency Partner

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Collaborative , a results-driven marketing and media agency headquartered in Miami, today announced it has been named a MNTN Approved Agency Partner. MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), a technology platform bringing performance marketing to Connected TV, awards select agencies with this distinction, recognizing Anderson Collaborative's expertise on the platform. This partnership gives Anderson Collaborative and its clients exclusive access to cutting-edge tools and training built for today's Connected TV landscape.

As a verified partner, Anderson Collaborative will leverage MNTN to drive performance through premium, AI-powered campaigns on Performance TV. This enables clients to reach new audiences, boost results, and scale with confidence. The partnership also unlocks exclusive benefits including platform certification, creative credits, early product access, and more.

"This partnership is about more than a badge; it reflects the results that we've consistently driven through CTV and our shared commitment to innovation," said Trevor Anderson, Founder and CEO of Anderson Collaborative. "We've seen firsthand how CTV can outperform legacy media channels when approached strategically, and being one of MNTN's flagship partners only deepens our ability to deliver for clients."

"Anderson Collaborative has already shown how effective Performance TV can be in driving measurable growth," said Matt Rickard, VP of Agency Partnerships at MNTN. "Their strategic approach and focus on innovation make them an ideal partner, and together we'll continue proving what CTV can deliver for brands ready to scale."

About MNTN

MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC's Best in Business Issue.

About Anderson Collaborative

Founded in 2019, Anderson Collaborative is a full-service growth marketing agency trusted by clients across the U.S. and internationally. The agency provides strategic planning, web and brand development, paid media, and analytics services to help brands scale intelligently. With industry-recognized expertise in performance TV, programmatic buying, and integrated campaign execution, Anderson Collaborative helps solve the marketing problems of today with the strategies of tomorrow. Learn more at www.andersoncollaborative.com .

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

[email protected]

SOURCE Anderson Collaborative