Anderson Global acquires Woodside Corporate Services Limited and its parent entities

LONDON and MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Global is pleased to announce the acquisition of Woodside Corporate Services Limited and its parent companies. This transaction further strengthens our investment in the Kin Group earlier this year, enhancing our custodial services offering with the addition of a highly experienced company secretarial team dedicated to supporting early-stage companies across the UK.

Woodside will continue to operate as a standalone entity, the acquisition will enhance service provision to clients by integrating with the Kin Group technology platform, which has seen significant investment since becoming part of Anderson Global.

John Rowe from Woodside commented, "Anna and I are delighted to be joining the Anderson Group and become their latest acquisition in the fund services industry. Having spoken to clients over the last year and analysed the marketplace, we believe that the Anderson Group, through the technology platform developed by Kin, can greatly improve our internal systems and provide a client-facing solution. In addition, the services provided by the Anderson Group including fund management and wide array of fund administration services will be of interest to many of our client base and our company secretarial function can enhance their client offering for both domestic companies and overseas companies looking to expand in the UK."

Christian Elmes the Co-Principal of the Kin Group shared, "I am so excited to be welcoming Anna, John and the Woodside Team into the Anderson Global Fund Services team. Together with Kin we will be uniquely positioned to leverage new technologies to offer clients more flexible and efficient fund services. We have an exciting opportunity ahead of us to drive through positive change in the UK early-stage funds industry for all stakeholders, at never a more important time."

Dennis Day, CEO, remarked, "The acquisition of Woodside Corporate Services Limited marks another important milestone in Anderson Global's strategy to build a world-class platform in corporate services and fund administration. By combining Woodside's deep expertise with Anna and John's immense experience in the industry with our technology-driven approach, we are creating a stronger, more integrated offering for clients. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service across the entire entity lifecycle. We are delighted to welcome Anna, John, and the Woodside team to Anderson Global and look forward to working together to drive growth and deliver value for our clients worldwide."

Anderson Global is a buy and build platform in the corporate services and fund administration sector offering a comprehensive set of incorporation, registered agent and ancillary services covering the entire lifecycle of entities with +600 employees, 15 office locations across 8 countries. The strategic acquisition of the Woodside Group continues the expansion of Anderson Global's customer base, enhance its service offering and strengthen its presence in the UK.

To date, Anderson Global has completed eleven bolt-on acquisitions that are key to accelerating the Group's growth trajectory and enabling it to deliver even greater value to clients. For more information, visit https://anderson-global.com/

About Kin Group

Kin offer a variety of services to Venture Capital firms, including Fund Management offerings to GP/LPs, ECFs, SPVs, EIS and SEIS funds and a range of Regulatory Umbrella Services through appointed representative and secondment arrangements to reduce regulatory burden on VCs enabling them to be laser focused on achieving positive outcomes for investors. Alongside these services, Kin also provides full fund administration and custody services that are enhanced by their digital software tools leading to a better experience for VCs and their investors. For more information, visit https://www.kin-group.com/

About Woodside

Woodside Corporate Services Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide safe custody and fund administration services to funds and companies predominantly operating within the alternative investment industry. We work with a wide range of clients large and small, with particular expertise in the EIS, SEIS, VCT and BR markets. We can take care of the back-office investment operations including processing applications, allocating investments, fund administration, investor reporting and administering tax reliefs, leaving our clients to focus on what they do best. For more information, visit https://woodsidecorporateservices.co.uk/

About Anderson Global

Anderson Global is an international corporate and fund services provider with more than 600 professionals across 15 offices worldwide. We deliver comprehensive solutions in entity formation, tax and accounting, fund administration, and business advisory, helping entrepreneurs and investors build and scale businesses globally.

Anderson Global was formed in 2023 by an affiliate of Sun European Partners, LLP, a London-based private investment advisory firm. To learn more about Anderson Global please visit: https://www.andersonglobal-group.com/

