Anderson Group Rebrands, Reflecting its Big Thinking for Impact

Anderson Group's new brand shows off its bold approach to evolution and growth as an agency. To illustrate that shift, the agency's new color palette uses red for strength and energy, turquoise for creativity and balance, and navy for loyalty and confidence.

"It's very fitting to unveil our new brand in the year of our 30th Anniversary. We are grounded with rich experience, yet have a bright and boundless future," said Executive Creative Director Derek Hollister. "This modern movement has energy that you'll feel on our website, on social media, and with our lively team."

The new ThinkAnderson.com website replaces TheAndersonGrp.com as the hub of the Anderson Group's online presence, showcasing the breadth of experience and services in dynamic ways. Interactive case studies and project profiles demonstrate capabilities with videos, images, and results from actual campaigns and programs. A dedicated industries section details the agency's work experience in financial, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer goods arenas for B2B and B2C. Anderson Group recently released its white paper on financial services, which will be followed up by a white paper on healthcare.

"The true impact our clients value is our ability to exceed the financial and service goals they've set for themselves," said VP, Executive Account Director Kevin Clarkin. "We've redefined ROI to mean Realization of Impact in addition to Return on Investment. To us, it's critical to continue to provide research and insights to our clients. Driving impact means understanding the industry and the evolution of what's happening in the industry."

Anderson Group refreshed its social presence on LinkedIn and updated its handles on Twitter and Facebook to @madebyanderson.

"We love what we do – and it shows through our client relationships, campaign results, and the award-winning work that recently received silver, gold, and Best in Show at regional ADDY® Award shows. We are positioned for growth and excited to take on new challenges to drive impact for our clients," said Creative Director Jeff Phillips.

Anderson Group is a full-service integrated marketing agency focused on creating impact through customer-centric solutions for B2C and B2B clients. It was founded in 1987 as Anderson Advertising by (current) owners Linda and Mike Anderson and rebranded in the early 2000s as The Anderson Group.

ABOUT ANDERSON GROUP

Anderson Group is an impact agency that drives better results and creates lasting relationships with and for clients. AG offers full-service integrated marketing capabilities from strategy and creative to public relations and data intelligence and everything in between. Visit thinkanderson.com and see how AG has transformed businesses across markets and industries, including top name brands such as Tetra®, Armstrong Flooring, and STAINMASTER®. Or watch the latest award-winning video recognized with multiple awards, including a Best in Show ADDY® Award, across Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia.

