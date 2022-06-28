Anderson Hay & Grain Receives USDA Organic Certification to Offer Organic Timothy Hay for Small Pet Market

One of the First U.S. Companies to Sell USDA Certified Organic Timothy Hay Under Sister Company, Andy by Anderson Hay

ELLENSBURG, WASH., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Hay & Grain (Anderson), the leading exporter of premium hay and straw products, specializing in Timothy and alfalfa hay and grass straw products, is expanding to offer U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified organic Timothy hay through its sister company, Andy by Anderson Hay, a new company that offers high-quality hay and all-natural products for rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas and other small pets.

"Small pet owners want to feed their pets the very best. Many of our customers already consume organic food products and feed organic produce to their pets. As demand for organic food has grown rapidly, we asked ourselves why shouldn't pets have the same access to high quality organic foods as their pet owners? We saw a need and are excited to now offer our high quality hay that is certified organic and an eco-friendly option for the small pet market," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Anderson Hay & Grain and Andy by Anderson Hay (Andy).

Why Organic Hay Is Important?

Organic farming is more sustainable for the environment and produces hay that is good from the ground up through organic growing methods. USDA certified organic agriculture is grown and processed according to federal guidelines addressing soil quality, pest and weed control, use of additives, as well as agents certifying storage and handling practices at every step of the journey, from the farm to consumers' doorsteps. Anderson received its USDA organic certification in September 2021. Certification by the USDA is considered the gold standard for organic products and represents the company's commitment to quality and sustainability.

Anderson's Timothy hay is grown and packaged in the state of Washington, in the Columbia Basin, and is sold by its sister company, Andy, combining their mission of bringing together fresh-off-the-farm natural hay and sustainable, organic growing methods. Andy offers USDA Organic Certified Timothy 1st cutting hay in a 7 and 15-pound box and Andy-Pak™ feeder boxes online at Amazon and www.Andy.pet.

Anderson Hay & Grain

Anderson Hay & Grain, Co., Inc. is the leading exporter of premium hay and straw products, specializing in Timothy and alfalfa hay and grass straw products. Founded more than a half century ago by the Anderson family, the business is now managed by the third generation of the Andersons who remain committed to the core values its family founders established in 1960. Steadfast in its original mission, the company continues to build strong relationships with its customers, growers, suppliers and its dedicated employees. From its deep roots with its grower network of family-owned farms to decades-long relationships – some spanning generations - with its business partners both in the U.S. and abroad, the company is proud to meet the needs of farming families and livestock producers in the U.S. and internationally. Committed to agricultural excellence and providing quality products year-round, Anderson provides consistent, high-quality, and reliable hay to animal owners, whether it is around the corner or around the world. Building upon its operational success and earning respect through its unwavering principles, the company established the export market for hay and utilizes its key port access along the West Coast to distribute to more than 30 countries globally. Located in the Western United States, the company's headquarters is based in Ellensburg, Washington; the Oregon Division specializes in grass straw products in Aurora, Oregon. The company employs approximately 300 people. For more information, visit anderson-hay.com.

Andy by Anderson Hay

Andy by Anderson Hay specializes in selling high-quality farm-fresh USDA certified organic and natural Timothy hay, alfalfa, bedding, and other food for rabbits, guinea pigs and the small pet market online. For three generations spanning more than 50 years, the Anderson family has been feeding the world's most important animals from its happy fields in the Pacific Northwest. In 2021, Andy by Anderson Hay established a presence in the U.S. market, the vision of the families fourth generation, offering fresh, small batch forage, directly from its fields to the doorsteps of small pet owners. Known for its consistency and quality of hay year round, Andy aims to nourish small pets with all-natural hay, providing furry friends with a taste of fresh-from the-source farm life, the way nature intended. Andy by Anderson Hay, headquartered in Ellensburg, Washington, sells its organic and natural Timothy hay, alfalfa, pellets, Andy-Pak™ feeder boxes and bedding products through its online store, and third-party online channels, principally Amazon. To learn more, visit www.Andy.pet, and follow @andybyandersonhay on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Kristina Birdsong, Director of Ecommerce, (509) 925-9818 or [email protected]

SOURCE Anderson Hay & Grain Co.