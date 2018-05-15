Anderson-Little Still Going Strong

HIALEAH, Fla., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Anderson-Little is celebrating 85 years in business. "Five generations of American men have worn Anderson-Little clothing," Scott Anderson says. "They've built businesses, created opportunities, and worked hard to make this world a better place wearing our blazer. When you're focused, determined and driven, you don't have time to waste worrying about what's trendy right now or spending more money than you have to. Anderson-Little epitomizes classic style and great value."



Made in America: The History of Anderson-Little

Morris B. Anderson began Anderson-Little in 1933 in Fall River, MA. "Morris was very typical of the American entrepreneur," Anderson said. "He wasn't just satisfied with doing a good job or a great job. He wanted to do things better and differently." Morris Anderson pioneered the "Factory Direct to You" sales model; it was the first of its kind in the nation. It rapidly became an industry standard.



In 2008, Scott Anderson – Morris' great grandson – reinvented and modernized the Anderson-Little brand through ecommerce. Research done at that time found that Anderson-Little still enjoyed tremendous regional brand recognition – 95% of New England men surveyed recalled the brand and reported positive associations with it. The Anderson-Little classic blue blazer was the first real piece of an adult wardrobe many men ever owned.



Today, the Anderson-Little classic blue blazer is available online at AndersonLittle.com. "It was very important to us to keep everything the customer expects from us in place. The classic blue blazer is manufactured in America, and at $179, is a great value for the price."



For Graduations, Job Interviews, Weddings & More: Places to Wear the Classic Blue Blazer



"Times may change, but there are still things that remain the same," Anderson explained. "There will be times when you want to make a good impression. There will be times when you need to look professional. There will be times when it's important to let people know that you're the type of person who notices quality, who appreciates value, and who prizes the durability of classic style. Those are the times you want Anderson-Little."



