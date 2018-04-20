Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air Named 'Contractor of Excellence' by Contracting Business Magazine

Contracting Business describes the Contractor of Excellence awardees as "successful HVAC companies [that] are models of best practices, strategic implementation of new ideas, and smart decision making." Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air is one of three U.S. companies honored this year, along with Standard Heating and Air Conditioning in Birmingham, Alabama and HomeServe in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

According to Mary Jean Anderson, president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air, "Being one of only three companies to be recognized by a national publication is an honor for our team. As our company has grown, everyone has worked very hard to maintain our commitment to wow every client, every day, in every way."

Anderson also credits much of her success to the Nexstar Network for providing the coaching and excellent programs focused on industry best practices. Nexstar is a member-owned organization for the Plumbing, Heating/Cooling and Electrical industries and provides business networking opportunities through business training classes and leadership events.

Contracting Business magazine also cited Anderson's commitment to training new employees with mentoring by senior employees to get hands-on learning experiences; outstanding and consistent marketing; as well as her commitment to give back to the local community of San Diego through various philanthropic programs.

A recent article in Contracting Business magazine summarized the award with the following: "She is to be admired for her company's financial success, outstanding customer service, philanthropic efforts, and dedication to bringing qualified people into the trades."

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers since 1978. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer and drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more info.

