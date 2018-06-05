Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air Receives 2018 "Best of HomeAdvisor" Award

According to Mary Jean Anderson, president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air, "We are honored to be named among the Best of HomeAdvisor's vast network of home service companies. I am especially proud of our team of plumbing and HVAC professionals. Our company tagline is 'Nobody wows clients like we do!' and this is one more example of our team fulfilling on our promise." Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has been part of HomeAdvisor's network since 2014.

"Establishing outstanding work practices, excellent customer service and overall value doesn't come without hard work and dedication, and we are proud to honor our deserving winners," said HomeAdvisor's President Craig Smith. "The service professionals who earn this award can display the accolade proudly knowing that they exemplify traits of highly rated businesses and leaders in their space."

Award recipients were selected based on positive reviews earned in quality of work practices, customer service and value. To qualify, the company must have a minimum rating of four stars based on a scale of one to five, be active members in good standing and have at least three verified reviews submitted within the last six months.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air is currently celebrating its 40th Anniversary in business and has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer and drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more info.

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor's on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor's award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Golden, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices.

Contact:

Mary Jean Anderson

mj@andersonpha.com

619.726.6304

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anderson-plumbing-heating--air-receives-2018-best-of-homeadvisor-award-300660303.html

SOURCE Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air

Related Links

http://andersonpha.com

