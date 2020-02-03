Anderson supports leading-edge surgical center at Beaumont, Grosse Pointe

This is part of a $19 million renovation to the hospital's surgical center. The plan will encompass eight phases over two and a half years. A 900-square-foot hybrid surgical suite will be the centerpiece of the James and Patricia Anderson Surgical Center. The Anderson's gift includes $3 million for the hybrid suite.

"The endowment will help ensure the hospital's surgical teams stay ahead of the curve – learning and practicing leading-edge, technologic advances," said James Anderson, a Grosse Pointe Shores resident and CEO of Urban Science. "Patti and I want to be associated with the best. We feel Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe is the best in terms of quality and service."

Explained Dr. James Lynch, president, Beaumont, Grosse Pointe, "A hybrid surgical suite, or operating room, is larger than traditional operating rooms and combines surgical equipment, tables, lights with fixed advanced imaging systems. Surgical teams have the capability to perform a wide array of procedures ranging from a traditional open approach to a minimally invasive procedure."

The hybrid suite will include a C-arm imaging system which rotates to provide front, back and lateral views. It provides real-time, live views throughout the surgery, allowing clinicians to compare what they see before, during and after a procedure. In keeping with Beaumont's commitment to academic excellence, larger operating rooms permit medical students, residents and fellows an opportunity to observe and take part in procedures.

"When complete, the hybrid suite will enable our surgeons to quickly and efficiently move between minimally invasive and traditional surgeries," said Dr. Nick Gilpin, chief medical officer, Beaumont, Grosse Pointe. "It will allow our surgical teams to address a broad range of conditions and injuries, including vascular, thoracic and trauma."

The James and Patricia Anderson Advanced Surgical Technology and Training Endowment Fund will provide resources to assist in acquiring new technologies when available. The fund will also provide for ongoing training and continuing medical education for surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventionalists, nurses, technicians and other members of the surgical team.

Margaret Cooney Casey, Beaumont senior vice president and chief development officer, added, "We are extremely grateful to the Andersons for their generosity, community support and vision for Beaumont, Grosse Pointe. Their gift, the hospital's largest, will enhance care and save lives."

Beaumont's Grosse Pointe hospital earned national and state recognition by U.S. News & World Report in the "2019-20 America's Best Hospitals" rankings. The hospital ranked No. 4 in Michigan and Metro Detroit.

