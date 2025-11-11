Anderson Tuftex Debuts New Design Trade Program for Interior Design Community

As designers drive purchasing decisions, the new program offers exclusive benefits

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Tuftex, the American manufacturer of premium, sustainable hardwood and high-end carpet materials, today announces its new Design Trade Program for the residential interior design community. The program was developed to meet the growing needs of interior designers in the U.S. as they continue to drive the residential design industry forward. This key demographic is especially important, as recent data shows that the average designer has 40 times the buying power compared to one consumer.

The program marks a significant investment in the residential design industry for the brand. When enrolled, designers who specify Anderson Tuftex products will be eligible for cash rewards as well as gain access to events exclusive to the design trade, including new product launch parties, networking events, continuing education, trade show experiences, and more. Interior designers are essential to the future of the Anderson Tuftex brand, as they hold the key to consumer design decisions. According to a recent survey1 by Shaw, nearly half of consumers who recently purchased flooring hired an architect, interior designer, or contractor to help with flooring projects.

"At Anderson Tuftex, we understand that designers are key players in our industry as they are responsible for creating beautiful, comfortable, and sustainable homes," said Bailey Walton, Anderson Tuftex Vice President. "Our new Design Trade Program helps us support the residential design community and cultivate deeper relationships with our existing and new customers. We're excited to continue expanding our network with these important connections."

The Design Trade Program is open to interior designers and architects. Members will receive a financial reward on qualifying sales, as well as free, curated samples and resources for their materials library. For dedicated support, an Anderson Tuftex team member will be available to help with product recommendations, inventory and ordering, as well as technical questions.

Anderson Tuftex provides a diverse range of customizable styles and designs, allowing designers to choose products that meet their clients' comfort preferences and align with their aesthetic vision. The brand recently launched new collections across its hardwood and carpeting categories. New carpet collections include: Color Theory, Perennial, Inlay, Departures, and Heirloom. In the hardwood flooring category, Anderson Tuftex introduced new colors in the Metallics II collection, Brasilia, Chateau Oak, and European Ash, which is also available in a herringbone installation. These new collections emphasize the brand's commitment to leading design through innovation and craftsmanship.

To join the Anderson Tuftex Design Trade Program, interested professionals can visit AndersonTuftex.com to fill out an application and create an online profile. Once approved, members will have access to register for incentive rewards, browse products, order samples and locate retailers.

For more information, please visit andersontuftex.com/en-us/trade and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram (@andersontuftex).

A full press kit is available HERE .

About Anderson Tuftex

Anderson Tuftex, a subsidiary of Shaw Industries Group, designs beautiful products with sustainability at the center, transforming homes into sanctuaries. A leader in premium residential flooring, Anderson Tuftex produces hardwood, carpet, custom rugs, and stair solutions. With a focus on timeless design, enduring craftsmanship, and responsible innovation, Anderson Tuftex creates extraordinary experiences that foster connection, comfort, and style. Committed to sustainability, the company embraces circular practices and responsible sourcing to build healthier, more sustainable lives and leave a positive legacy for the future. To learn more about Anderson Tuftex and its curated collections, visit andersontuftex.com .

1 A 2023 report from Shaw Flooring, the parent company of Anderson Tuftex, which surveyed 2,812 consumers who had purchased flooring in the last 12 months.

SOURCE Anderson Tuftex