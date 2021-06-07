Andes Wealth Technologies Named Finalists for Two 2021 Industry Awards

Andes Wealth Platform is recognized for innovations to bring clarity, increase transparency and strengthen trust. Tweet this

Andes' patent-pending Risk Tolerance Test allows clients to pick the risk and return tradeoff in a visual and intuitive fashion, and the result maps directly to one of the advisory firm's models. A traditional risk questionnaire is used to cross validate the result to make it even more defensible.

Behavioral risk is another important aspect of the overall risk picture, and Andes provides an easy way for advisors to use behavioral finance systematically. "Combining the client's behavioral profile with the investment risk profile, it gives us an even more in-depth view of our clients. This has opened up another level of conversation we are now having, leading to much better and deeper relationships," said Lloyd Easters, Chief Investment Officer at INVST, a $800 million RIA.

Risk management is a thread that runs through Andes' expanding WealthTech platform, including a portfolio visualizer that offers real-time risk monitoring known as deep analytics, and a state-of-the-art Investment Policy Statement (IPS) generator.

Andes' deep analytics and visualization help advisors effectively tell their long-term story during market turmoil. Industry thought leader Bob Veres said, "it is an ongoing instrument to spur dialogs and provide explanations in the face of extreme market conditions." This is a significant innovation for the wealth management industry, as recognized by the nomination in the Portfolio Analytics category.

Wealth management is undergoing drastic changes; Andes Wealth Technologies is a vital catalyst in this transformation to bring clarity, increase transparency and strengthen trust.

Andes Wealth Technologies is the first company to combine behavioral finance with risk visualization to provide a new way to deliver wealth management services. Inspired by Dr. Andrew Lo from MIT and his Adaptive Markets Theory, Andes Wealth provides advisors with a comprehensive and robust client onboarding and communication technology solution. Helen Yang, CFA, founder and CEO of Andes Wealth Technologies, shared the prestigious Harry Markowitz Award with Dr. Lo in 2011.

