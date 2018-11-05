Andi Graham named CEO at Big Sea

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Sea, a digital marketing agency with offices in St. Petersburg, Florida and Colorado Springs, Colorado, announced today that Andi Graham will be named CEO and managing partner. Graham steps into the role following the departure of Joe Hamilton from the company this month. The company will continue to operate under the oversight of partners Graham and COO, Dzuy Nguyen.



Hamilton and Nguyen originally founded ThinkTank, a web development agency, in 2010. ThinkTank merged with Graham's Big Sea in 2016, forming the triad's partnership. Hamilton is departing so that he can focus his attention on his rapidly growing media startup, St. Pete Catalyst, as well as his consulting company, The St. Petersburg Group.



"Big Sea is a very special company, and we'll continue to support each other and this incredible community we call home. I'm lucky to have been supported by my partners and team as I launched and grew my new endeavors, and I look forward to having the time to build on their early success," says Hamilton.



"Joe has helped Big Sea build a strong foundation for future growth," says Graham. "We are so thankful for the strategic voice and strong guidance Joe provided, and we'll continue to seek his input on Big Sea's future plans as we remain close friends. We are excited to continue to strengthen our team, refocus the brand, evolve our services, and improve our operations as we head into our 14th year of business."



Big Sea is a digital marketing agency founded in 2005 with offices in St. Petersburg, Florida and Colorado Springs, Colorado. A HubSpot Gold partner with a team of 24 smart professionals, the agency provides consulting, marketing, web design and development services to clients all over the country.

