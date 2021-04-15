Andiago partners with Forbes Travel Guide to expand digital dining recommendations and booking service, brings Sharecare health security verification to restaurants in 56 countries

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we venture out again, we are eager to safely enjoy restaurant dining experiences in our hometowns and in our travels. Andiago, the innovative service that recommends trending restaurants and hidden gems in any city, is rolling out in 56 countries in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide. Andiago is a one-of-a-kind restaurant recommendation and booking service with a mission to connect people to joyful experiences worth sharing in the post-COVID era.

"Like a good friend who knows the best a city has to offer, Andiago recommends restaurants based on real experiences – not reviews. Our artificial intelligence analyzes every restaurant to recommend where to go in your city and around the world," said Carlos Garcia, founder and CEO of Andiago. "Our community curates the recommendations at the local level. That combination of AI and community-driven curation assures our members that if Andiago recommends it, it is trending among locals."

In addition to its recommendation service, Andiago is the first platform to help users find and book restaurants that are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, which signals to customers that a restaurant adheres to more than 60 expert-validated standards to promote public health and safety. To date, more than 2,100 restaurants worldwide have been VERIFIED™ by Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide through the organizations' health security initiatives at hotels and resorts.

Developed in response to the impact of COVID-19, Sharecare's health security verification has enabled hotels and resorts – and now, restaurants on Andiago – to mitigate the operational and health safety challenges introduced by the pandemic and restore confidence among customers. In partnership with leading digital health company Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury hospitality, Andiago is the first organization to offer the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ solution directly to restaurants owners and operators.

"Today's public health landscape has redefined not only consumers' expectations of the restaurant experience, but also their standards of excellence," said Hermann Elger, executive vice president of travel, entertainment, and health security at Sharecare. "With VERIFIED™ for restaurants, we're proud to join Andiago to help restauranteurs deliver on a critical promise of health safety and security, while also building brand preference among the most discerning diners."

Among the first restaurant groups to achieve Sharecare's health security verification and adopt Andiago's booking feature is MINA Group, the San Francisco-based restaurant leader with more than 40 upscale and innovative concepts around the world.

"Together, Andiago, Forbes Travel Guide and Sharecare are bringing much needed innovation and trust to the way new guests discover us," said MINA Group's founder and award-winning chef Michael Mina. "Andiago's platform offers a refreshing and one-of-a-kind avenue to connect consumers and restaurants, and the added benefit of health security verification will provide our guests with additional assurance that their safety is a priority when they choose to dine with us."

"Restaurants are integral to the travel and hospitality experience and to our daily lives," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "The restaurant industry was reset by the global pandemic. Today more than ever, we need more authentic ways to decide where to go."

Whether in one's hometown or traveling abroad, any diner can visit Andiago.com to find their next great dining experience. To get Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ and learn more about the restaurant booking service available from Andiago, restaurant owners can visit ForbesTravelGuide.com/Andiago.

About Andiago

Andiago is an innovative restaurant recommendation and booking service that helps people decide where to go. Like a good friend, Andiago recommends restaurants based on real experiences - not reviews. Our AI analyzes every restaurant to recommend where to go in your city and around the world. If Andiago recommends it, it is trending among locals. We are driven by our mission of connecting people to joyful experiences worth sharing. We also aim to activate the restaurant industry in the post-COVID era. For more information, visit www.andiago.com .

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

SOURCE Andiago and Sharecare