Andiamo Corp., Along with Utopya Innovations, Announce Acquisition of WeWi Applied Research Corporation

WeWi Applied Research Corporation began as a telecommunications company providing high-speed internet infrastructure for build-outs in Canada and Africa. The company later evolved into a software and hardware contractor, specializing in the public sector, health, defense, and Fintech verticals.

As the Company's first consumer product, WeWi introduced SOL, the world's first laptop that is powered entirely by the sun. Completely self-sustained without the need for any additional energy sources, the rugged SOL laptop was developed by WeWi to accelerate education in developing countries and has since advanced into a tool for remote work used for research, military, medical and education initiatives.

WeWi Applied Research Corporation has recently secured a signed Purchase Order Agreement from a foreign government for orders of SOL devices, which is valued at approximately $250 Million USD over a five-year period.

Mike Starkweather, President of Andiamo Corp., stated, "We're thrilled to announce our acquisition of WeWi Applied Research Corporation. The Company is creating and bringing to market a wide range of specialized and highly innovative technology products, led by an exceptionally talented leadership team with a proven track record of success. There are clear synergies that exist between Utopya and WeWi, and for these reasons and many more, we are looking forward to working with them and can't wait to help them deliver on their extraordinary vision."

"It was a very strategic move and we're excited to join the Andiamo-Utopya family." David Snir, CEO of WeWi said. "We design and build innovative systems addressing global challenges. With Andiamo's help and leadership we can scale up and commercialize our projects faster than we ever could," he added.

For more information about WeWi Applied Research Corporation, please visit: www.WAR.systems

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(833)-UTOPYAN

(833)-886-7926

IR@utopya.co

SOURCE Andiamo Corp.

