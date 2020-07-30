Andis® Company Expands Women's Personal Trimming Line With New Trimmer Kit

The electric trimmer's sleek design makes it easy to trim arms, hairline and the bikini area while the stainless-steel blades and powerful lithium-ion battery work together to trim without any uncomfortable tugging or pulling. With four blade lengths, this reusable, rechargeable tool lends more options of shaping body hair than alternative single-use razors or other less powerful trimmers that are currently available.

"Women have often been told to just 'remove' their body hair, but we want to provide tools that give them the option to handle their body hair, their way," said Laura Andis Bishop, Co-CEO of Andis Company. "We are bringing Andis' nearly 100-years of expertise creating high-quality, professional grade tools to the at-home market to create higher-performing, environmentally friendly options to trim with."

Adjustable trimming lengths allow the user to shape their hair to the length works best for them. A cordless design makes it easy to trim any hard-to-reach areas and 90 minutes of runtime on a single charge allows for extra trimming freedom.

The Andis Women's Trimmer Kit comes packaged in an attractive matte finish canister and includes a charging adapter, attachments for four trimming lengths, a cleaning brush and blade oil. The Trimmer is available for purchase here for $49.99.

For more information on the Andis Women's Trimmer, visit https://andis.com/womenstrimming.

About Andis® Company

Andis® Company, a family held business founded in 1922, is a leading manufacturer of handheld tools to trim, cut, curl, straighten and dry hair. The company's products are purchased in more than 90 countries by barbers and salon professionals, consumers, hotels, motels, resorts, small animal groomers and large animal groomers and shearers. To find a local distributor, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com .

