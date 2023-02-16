Andis Company Unveils Epic New “Clipper Collab Series” with Educator “Popular Nobody” John Mosley

Andis Company Launches Collaborative Collection with Award-Winning Barber and Andis Global Educator, John Mosley, Benefitting A Change Is Coming

STURTEVANT, Wis., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andis ® Company , a leading manufacturer of handheld grooming tools and education for professional barbers and stylists, has joined forces with award-winning barber and educator John Mosley, known professionally as "Popular Nobody" to launch its most unique collection yet. An Andis Global Educator, Mosley is using his influence to inspire creativity among barbers and other educators by releasing three limited-edition printed hair tools.

Dedicated to giving back to his community, John has pledged a $10,000 Dollar donation to A Change is Coming, a registered 501c foundation that provides scholarships to black and brown youth. Of the donation, John said, "There comes a point when you've reached any kind of success in your career where you realize your success wouldn't be achievable without the success of someone else. As an Andis Global Educator, I have seen firsthand the impact my success had made on others, and I wanted to find an avenue to expand that influence. The launch of these clippers felt like the perfect way to achieve that and A Change Is Coming was the perfect partner, especially knowing these funds will go toward barbering and cosmetology."

Branded with the signature Popular Nobody Gorilla logo, this release includes special edition versions of the Master® Cordless Lithium Ion Clipper, the Cordless Envy® Li Adjustable Blade Clipper, and the Slimline® Pro Li T-Blade Trimmer. Each tool for this collaboration was chosen with professionals and creatives in mind, combining some of Andis's best-selling tools with the imagination and style of the Popular Nobody brand.

Master® Cordless Lithium Ion Clipper:

Andis Company's most popular professional clipper, The Master® Cordless Lithium Ion Clipper, offers a carbon-steel blade, constant speed technology, and ultra-fine teeth for unbeatable precision. Perfect for skin-tight fades, tapers, or fauxhawks, the blades on this trimmer are adjustable from 000-1. With a 90-minute cordless runtime and a lightweight aluminum housing, the Master® Cordless Lithium Ion Clipper delivers premier-quality cuts with the aesthetic edge of Popular Nobody style.

Cordless Envy® Li Adjustable Blade Clipper:

This super lightweight clipper offers 2 hours of cordless runtime on a 90-minute charge. With a rotary motor that delivers 5,500 strokes per minute and blades that are also adjustable from 000-1, the Cordless Envy® Adjustable Blade Clipper is designed with the craft in mind. The slim, ergonomic design is ideal for small to medium-sized hands and for comfortable all-day use. Decked in a novel Popular Nobody design, this trimmer embodies creative freedom.

Slimline® Pro Li T-Blade Trimmer

A lightweight profile and extra-sharp carbon-steel T blades mean this trimmer was built for ultra-close detailing. The Slimline® Pro Li T-Blade Trimmer boasts a 2-hour cordless runtime and a premium charging stand that makes sure this tool is always ready and within reach. The sleek and ergonomic design is perfect for touch-ups and trimming around the neckline. Also showcasing the Popular Nobody graphics, this trimmer completes this incredible, artful set of tools.

Speaking on this collection, Andis Global Education Manager, Angie Perino, said, "Kicking off our clipper collaboration series with John and the Popular Nobody brand is incredibly exciting. John's positive influence in the salon professional industry is so meaningful and wide. We know there's going to be a lot of people clamoring to purchase these limited-edition tools!"

Available while supplies last, these limited-edition trimmers will be sold on the Popular Nobody website. Each trimmer will be sold separately with the guarantee of Andis quality performance. To learn more about Andis® Company, follow them on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. To keep up to date with John Mosely and Popular Nobody, follow him on Instagram.

About Andis® Company

Andis® Company is a fourth-generation, family-led business and a market leader in barbering, styling and animal grooming founded in 1922. Its industry-leading clippers, trimmers and styling accessories are used by both professionals and DIYers across the globe. The #1 preferred brand for textured hair, Andis remains committed to leading the category while ensuring quality, durability and innovation. Andis believes that creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their way. To find a local distributor or retailer, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com.

