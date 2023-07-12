Andis Foundation Awards Grants to Five Non-Profit Organizations For 2023

STURTEVANT, Wis., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andis Foundation, Andis Company's philanthropic organization dedicated to building stronger families and communities, today announced its 2023 grant recipients. Partnering with five non-profit organizations both within Wisconsin and beyond, the Andis Foundation is proud to offer its financial support to programs dedicated to creating a lasting impact within their communities.

Laura Andis Bishop, Andis Foundation President
"From its inception, Andis Foundation has strived to support organizations who can help make the largest, positive impact and help all kids succeed and thrive," said Laura Andis Bishop, Andis Foundation President. "I am confident our 2023 grant recipients will help us continue that mission of driving positive change."

Since its establishment in 2015, Andis Foundation has donated over $1.7 million for grants, scholarships and community outreach with the goal of supporting programs that actively build strong kids and families. Organizations receiving grants in 2023 include:

  • Pawsperity: Kansas City-based Pawsperity offers vocational training in the pet grooming industry for unemployed parents, offering stability and self-sufficiency. The organization is a multi-time grant recipient.
  • Racine Zoo: The Racine Zoo's Summer Camp experience is again receiving support from Andis Foundation, as this program leads kids to develop a deeper understanding and positive values of ecology and conservation. This year, the Andis Foundation is the sole sponsor of the Summer Camp program.
  • River Bend Nature Center & Andis Chickadee Trail: After Partnering with the River Bend Nature Center post-pandemic to create the Andis Chickadee Trail, Andis Foundation will continue its support to offer families safe, fun opportunities to connect with nature and each other at no cost.
  • The George Bray Neighborhood YMCA: Andis Foundation renews its support to the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA as it delivers critical services to help youth and families right in the heart of Racine, Wisconsin.
  • SecureFutures Foundation: This year Andis Foundation will support the launch of the SecureFutures Foundation in Racine – a Money Coach program that engages high school students with mentors to develop financial management skills for use in college and future careers.

Andis Foundation will award a second round of grants for 2023 later this fall. For more information about the Andis Foundation and how to apply for a grant, visit https://andis.org/.

About Andis Foundation

Andis Foundation, Inc., a 501c-3 organization, was founded in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of the Andis® Company. Funded exclusively by Andis Company, its mission is to build strong families, develop thriving kids and foster a vibrant community in which to live. For more information see andis.org.

About Andis® Company

Andis® Company is a fourth-generation, family-led business and a market leader in barbering, styling and animal grooming founded in 1922. Its industry-leading clippers, trimmers and styling accessories are used by both professionals and DIYers across the globe. The #1 preferred brand for textured hair, Andis remains committed to leading the category while ensuring quality, durability and innovation. Andis believes that creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their way. To find a local distributor or retailer, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com.

