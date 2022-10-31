Andis Foundation Charitable Giving Tops $1.5 Million With Newly Announced Grants

New And Renewed Grants Help Meet Real Needs, Secure Youth Success, And Strengthen Families in Racine, WI and Beyond

STURTEVANT, Wis., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andis Foundation is proud to announce it has awarded $1.5 million since its founding in 2015. With its guiding principle of building strong communities on the foundation of family, small grants recipients have all shared a common goal of creating lasting impact. Until recently, all have been in or directly benefited Racine, WI where four generations of Andis Company leaders have called home.

Andis Foundation Grant Recipients TwinCutZ Barbershop makes a donation of Andis At Home Tools to Fort Myers Florida Fire Department in wake of Hurricane Ian.

"For 100 years, Andis has thrived in Southeastern Wisconsin, which is why we are honored to be able to give back to the communities that have given us so much whether here in Racine, WI or beyond in Fort Myers, Fl, where we have helped with hurricane relief, or in Kansas City, MO where we're supporting Pawsperity — a nonprofit that transforms lives through pet grooming," said Laura Andis Bishop, President of Andis Foundation. "We would not have made it to our centennial year without the support of people across the country and it is so meaningful for all of us at the Andis Foundation to work toward keeping families and communities connected."

New and renewed Andis Foundation grants recipients are detailed below:

New Grants

TwinCutZ Barbershop in Fort Myers, FL — funding free haircuts for first responders, healthcare workers, linemen and anyone negatively impacted by Hurricane Ian.

— funding free haircuts for first responders, healthcare workers, linemen and anyone negatively impacted by Hurricane Ian. Cops 'N Kids Reading Center — engages children in the wonder of reading as the foundation for community connection and a life of success.

The Parent Life program of Southeastern Wisconsin Youth for Christ — helping young parents achieve their dreams while building strong families.

United Way's LIFT (Link and Inspire for Tomorrow) program in Racine's community schools — provides opportunities for youth and families to connect more deeply in creative ways that bolster kids' success.

Renewed Grants

The Racine Art Museum Association's Giving Tuesday Match Campaign — a unique resource providing our community with quality art experiences to discover the power of creativity.

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation's livestock judging activities and competitions for youth aged 5-19— designed to learn critical animal care skills, develop key character and life skills, and foster engagement in the community as well as the industry.

4-H Foundation's livestock judging activities and competitions for youth aged 5-19— designed to learn critical animal care skills, develop key character and life skills, and foster engagement in the community as well as the industry. Racine, WI's Hometown's Hospitality Center — providing salon services to youth and families who would otherwise find it unaffordable.

Hometown's Hospitality Center — providing salon services to youth and families who would otherwise find it unaffordable. J. I. Case High School FIRST Robotics competitions — provides an excellent opportunity for all students interested in developing creative and innovation skills.

The expansion of NAMI Racine County's Ending the Silence peer education presentations and NAMI Teen Talk program — with demonstrated effectiveness in reducing stigma around mental illness and related topics.

peer education presentations and NAMI Teen Talk program — with demonstrated effectiveness in reducing stigma around mental illness and related topics. Pawsperity, formerly The Grooming Project, in Kansas City, MO — helping single parents break the cycle of poverty and achieve financial stability through the art of pet grooming.

To help support its charitable giving, Andis Company is also excited to announce the launch of a new Andis Foundation website, in alignment with the company's new branding. This new site makes it easier than ever to identify and apply for grants, understand current programs, and see the foundation's impact since its founding in 2015.

To experience the all new Andis Foundation website, visit andis.org.

About Andis Foundation

Andis Foundation, Inc., a 501c-3 organization, was founded in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of the Andis® Company. Funded exclusively by Andis Company, its mission is to build strong families, develop thriving kids and foster a vibrant community in which to live. For more information see andis.org.

Andis Foundation

1800 Renaissance Blvd.

Sturtevant, WI 53177 USA

Contact:

Erica Gabel

310-987-9848

[email protected]

SOURCE Andis Foundation