Ando Foundation and Nissin Food Products Release "Nourishing Wellbeing" Report: Second Study Again Proves Strong Relationship Between Food and Wellbeing

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ando Foundation (hereinafter "the Foundation") and Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company"), in cooperation with Gallup, a global analytics and advisory firm based in the United States, have released the latest results of a follow-up study on nourishing wellbeing, proving the strong relationship between food and wellbeing again as did the first report (2023 edition).

Although it is widely accepted that food is the foundation of health, the direct relationship between food and wellbeing had not been made clear for many years. This led the Foundation and the Company, together with Gallup, to conduct the first global study in 2022 based on the hypothesis that food is an essential component of wellbeing, and the results were published in 2023.

"Making it clear that food satisfaction is an important indicator of improving wellbeing"

The latest study showed that people who were completely satisfied were 1.71 times more likely than those who were not to be experiencing wellbeing, and reiterated that food, like income, was an essential component of wellbeing. The connection between satisfaction with food and four societal indicators (Life Evaluation Index, Positive Experience Index, Social Life Index, and Community Attachment Index) related to quality of life (QOL) was also indicated in the study, providing evidence that the Food Wellbeing Index itself is a strong societal indicator.

Furthermore, a new discovery is the global decline in satisfaction with food, especially among young people. As background factors for it, experts point out a global decrease in opportunities for families to get together and the dilution of parent-child relationships in Japan. Regarding the situation in Japan, which did not have a high percentage of people who enjoy food, they also recommend the need at home and in schools for education and awareness-raising to increase wellbeing.

Click here for details: https://www.ando-zaidan.jp/news/pdf/NW_report2023_en.pdf

SOURCE Ando Foundation