Andorix Deploys HFR Networks' Time Sensitive Networking Switch to Deliver Converged In-Building Services

RICHARDSON, Texas and TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Networks, leading the industry with intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions, and Andorix, a smart building enabler and system integrator, today announced Andorix has deployed HFR Networks' flexiHaul M6424 time sensitive networking (TSN) platform. This converged platform is being used to deliver wholesale in-building managed services including; consumer broadband, enterprise services, and RAN transport for MNOs and private wireless network services.

The flexiHaul M6424 Packet TSN Switch with embedded vOLT pluggable modules supports the blending of time sensitive mobile traffic alongside Ethernet services while delivering high network performance with ultra-low latency. This solution leverages multiplexing packet technology and virtualized XGS-Passive Optical Network (PON) infrastructure to significantly enhance fiber capacity to lower costs, while also maximizing flexibility in delivering converged services over common infrastructure investments.

By utilizing HFR Networks' solutions to operate a converged in-building network, Andorix is able to quickly scale multiple cloud-based smart building services to various customer markets on a single platform. Besides minimizing complexity and providing enormous flexibility, this solution dramatically reduces the network equipment required while also decreasing deployment cycle times. As a result, Andorix is achieving substantial cost savings while also increasing business agility.

"With HFR Networks, we are able to provide our customers, the owners and operators of commercial smart buildings and multi-dwelling residential units, with the highest quality of network services to meet their tenants' ever-growing demands for faster and better network connectivity," said Wayne Kim, CEO and Founding Partner, Andorix. "As we scale our projects across the United States and Canada, HFR Networks allows us to offer the highest quality service while lowering our deployment costs and simplifying our operations, resulting in a positive impact on our bottom line."

"We are excited to be working with Andorix to deliver wholesale in-building offerings across RAN transport and broadband services for consumer and enterprise customers," stated Paul Crann, President, HFR Networks. "Our solutions are uniquely designed to deliver converged services with unsurpassed flexibility and attractive economics enabling Andorix as they lead a large number of innovative smart building projects."

About HFR Networks:

HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today's most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 4G operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com.

About Andorix:

Andorix is a smart building enabler and systems integrator for real estate portfolios. We help real estate owners and operators maximize their property values by modernizing and optimizing their building operations with a focus on security, scalability and efficiency. Purpose-built for real estate operators, our vendor-agnostic digital infrastructure solution provides a platform to support 5G, IoT and future smart building technologies. For more information, visit andorix.com.

